Friday Forecheck: Giant Strides for Andrae

Twenty-two-year-old defenseman Emil Andrae has come a long way over the last calendar year. He made the Flyers' opening night roster to start the 2023-24 season. After appearing in four early-season games, he was loaned to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the remainder of the season.

The Flyers always knew that Andrae had the upside to appear on the power play at any level, including the National Hockey League. It was not a surprise when the young Swedish blueliner led all Phantoms defensemen with 32 points (five goals. 27 assists) in 61 games and ran the first unit power play point for a club that ranked in the top half of the league.

The organization also knew that Andrae had good feet and a fearless competitive streak. With a 5-foot-9 frame, he has a low center of gravity and has always been sturdy on his feet. Andrae is not afraid to take the body, as he exhibited with a clean hip check along the boards in the first period of Sunday's game against the Canadiens.

Andrae does not shy away from engaging in scrums. He'll give right back whatever is dished out to him. That was the case in Swedish and international hockey and displayed, too, in the American Hockey League. He lacks nothing for grit or guts.

The biggest things that have changed with Andrae since last October are his muscular conditioning and the growth of his off-puck effectiveness in the North American game. He had a very strong offseason from a training standpoint, adding leaner muscle to his frame. Andrae was drafted at 190 pounds but it took a few years to ideally reproportion his weight with more muscle mass and reduced body fat.

In terms of his all-around game, having a year of experience under his belt and increased confidence in making the quick decisions needed to play defense in the NHL stood out positively in the preseason and his first few regular season games since being recalled from the Phantoms.

On Tuesday, in the Flyers' 2-0 shutout road win against the Boston Bruins, Andrae made a nice play along the side boards to feed Tyson Foerster for what proved to be the game-winning goal. It was Andrae's first career NHL point.

“It’s nice to get that, of course, in a game like this when we’re struggling a little bit,” Andrae said to NHL.com after the game. “So it was nice to put a goal up there and for the guys, and it’s a great shot by [Foerster] too, so it felt good.”

The injury to Flyers defenseman Cam York in last Wednesday's game in Washington -- he will be out for at least two weeks with an upper-body injury -- created an opportunity for Andrae to get into the NHL starting lineup. So far, he's been making the most of his chance.