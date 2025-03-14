Friday Forecheck: Brink Showing Growth Beyond Stats

Flyers right winger Bobby Brink delivered the second two-goal game of his NHL career in Thursday's 4-3 (2-1) overtime home victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

ff-3.14
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

For the 2024-25 season as a whole, Brink has posted 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 64 games played. While his stats are not overwhelming, it's what the raw numbers do not reflect that are the most encouraging aspect of the player's campaign.

Rather, it's been the growth of the player's all-around game and consistency of what he does when not in possession of the puck that has earned him a regular spot in head coach John Tortorella's lineup this season.

Last season, Brink showed flashes of the offensive skill and creativity that made the 2019 second-round pick a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and a key player on Team USA's World Junior Championship squad before he turned professional late in the 2021-22 campaign. However, his production was sporadic and Tortorella was unhappy with the diminutive winger's checking game.

By his own admission, Tortorella was relentless in his critiques of the player. For example, there was a game in Washington on March 1, 2024, in which a pair of coverage lapses -- both of which the coach had previously harped on repeatedly with the player in terms of not being caught puck-watching -- resulted in the player being removed from the lineup for the rest of the night despite scoring a goal in the first period.

Over the course of the 2024-25 season, Brink has turned a corner and won over the hard-to-please head coach. Tortorella has even admitted that Brink has exceeded expectations of how far he could realistically progress in a short time period.

"I've been all over him for the first couple years," Tortorella said after Thursday's game.

"I'm happy for him. I think he’s found an area that I don’t think he (believed) he could play. He was a scorer in college. He's a small guy (at 5-foot-9). Probably doesn’t think he’s (physically big and strong enough) to check. But he’s found a way to play hard in those areas, and I think that’s taken him to another level this year. It’s really good to see.”

Over the course of last season and 2024-25, Brink has been through his share of adversity: healthy scratchings, demotion back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL, sporadic ice time in offensive situations, and more. He took it all in stride and has started to find he can succeed at the game's top level.

"I like the way he's handled it. He's just taken it on [and] accepted the challenge."

As for Brink himself, the player projects a calm and laid-back demeanor. However, there is an inner fire and drive to better himself as a hockey player: not specifically to please the coaching staff but for his own standards and to do well for his teammates.

"I feel like I’ve always had good hockey strength as a player, especially being a lot lighter than most of the guys out there and still being able to hold on to pucks. Definitely a little bit stronger, but just the hockey strength, I feel good," Brink said.

Brink's second goal against Tampa was especially gratifying. With the Flyers trailing 2-1 early in the second period, Brink took a pair of minor penalties on stick infractions. The team's penalty killers rose to the occasion, to the grateful player's relief.

As Brink exited the box on the second penalty, team captain Sean Couturier found him for a scoring chance that forged a 2-2 deadlock. It was a huge momentum swing in the game and went a long way toward putting the Flyers in position to snap a five-game losing streak.

Over the course of the last three-plus months, Brink has regularly played in a 5-on-5 line with Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster. With the Flyers recently mired in an offensive slump, Brink played on Thursday with Ryan Poehling and Olle Lycksell as his linemates. Whether the line stays together remains to be seen.

On Thursday night, at least, the switch-up paid off in one of the best games of Brink's still-young NHL career.

