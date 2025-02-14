Friday Forecheck: A Flying Send-off

Founded 64 years ago, the annual Quebec  Pee-Wee Tournament is a rite of passage that several generations of young hockey players have experienced in their journeys within the sport.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

Current Flyers players Cam York and Tyson Foerster are among the many NHL players who once played in the tournament. Last year, York recalled his own participation as a member of the Anaheim Jr. Ducks in 2014. The tournament was held roughly a month after the California native celebrated his 13th birthday.

"It was exciting. It's a pretty special thing to get to do," York said on Jan. 29, 2024, one day before he and Foerster met with the 2024 version of the Flyers Quebec Pee-Wee team following a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This year, Foerster and York did it again, meeting with the kids who comprise of the 2025 Flyers Pee Wee squad. The get-together took place at Wells Fargo Center following the Flyers game against the Washington Capitals on February 6. Earlier in the evening, the young players received a warm ovation from the home crowd as they were introduced to the fans by legendary public address announcer.

The team leader is Rob Baer, the Flyers Senior Director of Community Relations and Hockey Development programs. He summarized last year why the annual tournament means so much to current players and tournament alumni alike.

"Every year is something new to look forward to, because we get to see a different group of young players experience the tournament on and off the ice. Tournament alumni look back on it as one of the best experiences of their youth hockey day," Baer said.

"Even the players who've gone on to play professionally are reminded immediately, when they see the excitement and enthusiasm of the kids, to how they felt when they participated years earlier."

For example, longtime Flyers star Simon Gagne played in the 1993 edition of the tournament in his home province of Quebec. Recently traded former Flyers winger Joel Farabee played on the Buffalo Jr. Sabres squad. Locally born current NHL players Mattias Samuelsson and Cayden Primea represented the Flyers Quebec Pee Wees in the tourney. Flyers anthemist Lauren Hart's son, Bek Hart-Carmichael was on the 2024 Flyers Quebec Pee Wee team.

Flyers Warriors Competing in Gateway Classic

In addition to the Flyers Quebec Pee-Wee team competing north of the border, the Flyers Warriors are taking part this weekend at the 2025 Gateway Classic. The Flyers Warriors are the Philadelphia Flyers' official affiliate in the USA Hockey sanctioned Warrior Hockey program for ambulatory U.S. military veterans who meet the VA's 10 percent or greater disability rating criteria.

On Friday, the Flyers Warriors will take on the Saginaw Warriors. The next day, the Flyers Warriors will be back in action against the Michigan Warriors at 11:30 a.m. followed by a 4:15 p.m. showdown with the Nebraska Warriors. Brad Marsh is the Flyers' Warriors head coach.

