Friday Forecheck: A Flying Send-off

Founded 64 years ago, the annual Quebec Pee-Wee Tournament is a rite of passage that several generations of young hockey players have experienced in their journeys within the sport. No matter the level of hockey at which players ultimately play, the Quebec tournament forges lifelong memories and friendships.

Current Flyers players Cam York and Tyson Foerster are among the many NHL players who once played in the tournament. Last year, York recalled his own participation as a member of the Anaheim Jr. Ducks in 2014. The tournament was held roughly a month after the California native celebrated his 13th birthday.

"It was exciting. It's a pretty special thing to get to do," York said on Jan. 29, 2024, one day before he and Foerster met with the 2024 version of the Flyers Quebec Pee-Wee team following a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This year, Foerster and York did it again, meeting with the kids who comprise of the 2025 Flyers Pee Wee squad. The get-together took place at Wells Fargo Center following the Flyers game against the Washington Capitals on February 6. Earlier in the evening, the young players received a warm ovation from the home crowd as they were introduced to the fans by legendary public address announcer.