Flyers Sign Porter Martone to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they have signed forward Porter Martone to a three-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. He will join the Flyers for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Martone, 19 (10/26/2006), was selected by the Flyers in the first round (6th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

He becomes the first player from Philadelphia’s 2025 draft class to ink an entry-level deal and is the fifth prospect to sign with the Flyers in the last month, joining Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, Alex Ciernik, and Riley Thompson.

In 2025-26, Martone completed his first season of collegiate hockey with Michigan State University (NCAA) and picked up 50 points (25g-25a) in 35 games, which included three points (1g-2a) through two games at the 2026 NCAA Tournament. He led his team in both goals and points as a freshman throughout the season. Prior to the Tournament, his 24 goals were the third most among all NCAA skaters, and his 1.42 points-per-game average ranked third among all first-year college players, behind Ethan Wyttenbach (Quinnipiac University) and Gavin McKenna (Penn State University).

Martone was the only freshman selected to the All-Big Ten First Team. He also took home Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors.

Prior to his collegiate experience, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Brampton (Mississauga) Steelheads (2023-25) and Sarnia Sting (2022-23). As captain of the Brampton Steelheads in his final OHL season (2024-25), Martone led his club in assists (61) and points (98). His 98 points were an OHL career high and ranked seventh in the league that season.

The Peterborough, Ontario native has represented Canada at two World Junior Championships (2026 & 2025), one World Championship (2025), two World Under-18 Championships (2024, 2023), one Hlinka Gretzky Cup (2024), and one Under-17 World Hockey Challenge (2023).

In the 2026 World Junior Championship, Martone captained Canada and ranked first among all tournament skaters with six goals en route to a Bronze Medal finish.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Martone captained Canada to the Gold Medal at the World Under-18 Championship with 17 points (5g-12a) in seven games, which were the second most on his team and third most in the tournament. That same year, he represented Canada as an alternate captain at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he notched five points (2g-3a) in five games to help Canada win the Gold Medal.

Between the 2023 and 2024 World Under-18 Championships, Martone recorded 23 points (8g-15a) in 14 games, which broke Connor Bedard’s record for the most career points by a Canadian at the tournament.

The Flyers host the Dallas Stars tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.