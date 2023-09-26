Flyers Sign Carson Bjarnason to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Bjarnason, 18 (6/30/05), was selected by the Flyers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound native of Carberry, Manitoba, went 21-19-6 with a 3.08 GAA, a .900 SV% and three shutouts in 47 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2022-23 season. He ranked T-4th among WHL goaltenders in shutouts, sixth in minutes played (2,725) and eighth in saves (1,265). The left-glove backstop made all 29 saves on Oct. 19 at Kelowna to register his first career shutout. He set a career-high four-game win streak from Dec. 2-10 and stopped 100-of-110 shots in the streak. Bjarnason won the Wheat Kings Manitoba Hydro Top Manitoba Born Player Award and Three Stars Award and co-won the Meigan Hadad Law MVP Award. He earned a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championship and went 4-2-0 with a 3.51 GAA, a .849 SV% and one shutout in six games. He also appeared in the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects game and denied 16-of-17 shots in 31 minutes played. Bjarnason is 29-29-7 with a 3.35 GAA, a .894 SV% and three shutouts in 70 career contests with Brandon in two seasons (2021-23).

