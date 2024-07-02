Flyers Sign Anthony Richard to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they signed center Anthony Richard to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

IMG_3029
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they signed center Anthony Richard to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Richard, 27 (12/20/1996), spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), posting 55 points (25g-30a) in 59 regular-season games. He ranked second on the team in goals and powerplay goals, tied for second in shorthanded goals, third in points, and fourth in assists. He recorded one assist in three playoff games for Providence.

The left-shot centerman also spent time with the Boston Bruins, where he recorded three points (1g-2a) in nine games.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward owns 300 points (144g-156a) in 481 career AHL games in parts of nine seasons (2015-24) with Providence, Laval, Syracuse, Chicago and Milwaukee. He has also spent parts of four seasons in the NHL with Boston, Montreal and Nashville (2018-20; 2022-23) and posted four goals and four assists for eight points in 24 regular season games. 

The native of Trois Rivieres, Quebec made his NHL debut for Nashville on Dec. 1, 2018, vs. Chicago and scored his first NHL goal with Montreal on Dec. 21, 2022 at Colorado. He was drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Flyers Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

2024 Flyers Development Camp: 5 Things to Watch

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Sign Michkov

Flyers Sign Matvei Michkov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Flyers Re-Sign Forward Garnet Hathaway to a Two-Year Contract

Flyers Sign Defenseman Erik Johnson to a One-Year Contract

Flyers Host Vancouver Canucks in Home Opener on Saturday October 19

Flyers Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster and Schedule

Flyers Announce Qualifying Offers

Under the Microscope: Flyers 2024 Draft Class

Flyers Select Seven Players in 2024 NHL Draft

NHL Draft Live Blog | Day 2

NHL Draft Live Blog | Day 1

Flyers Select Jett Luchanko with the 13th Pick in Round One of the NHL Draft

Flyers Announce Dates For the Return of the Community Caravan

Meltzer's Mock 2024 Draft

Flyers to Buy Out Final Year of Cam Atkinson's Contract

Draft Preview: Defensemen