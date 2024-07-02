Flyers Sign Anthony Richard to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they signed center Anthony Richard to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Richard, 27 (12/20/1996), spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), posting 55 points (25g-30a) in 59 regular-season games. He ranked second on the team in goals and powerplay goals, tied for second in shorthanded goals, third in points, and fourth in assists. He recorded one assist in three playoff games for Providence.

The left-shot centerman also spent time with the Boston Bruins, where he recorded three points (1g-2a) in nine games.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward owns 300 points (144g-156a) in 481 career AHL games in parts of nine seasons (2015-24) with Providence, Laval, Syracuse, Chicago and Milwaukee. He has also spent parts of four seasons in the NHL with Boston, Montreal and Nashville (2018-20; 2022-23) and posted four goals and four assists for eight points in 24 regular season games.

The native of Trois Rivieres, Quebec made his NHL debut for Nashville on Dec. 1, 2018, vs. Chicago and scored his first NHL goal with Montreal on Dec. 21, 2022 at Colorado. He was drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.