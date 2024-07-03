Flyers Re-Sign Forward Bobby Brink to a Two-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they re-signed forward Bobby Brink to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.5 million, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Brink, 22 (7/8/2001), spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Flyers, totaling 23 points (11g-12a) in 57 regular-season games. He ranked tied for fourth among NHL rookies in game-winning goals and tied for sixth in power-play goals. He recorded seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 13 games while on a short stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He also added four assists in six Calder Cup Playoff games.

The 5-foot-8, 169-pound right wing owns a career 27 points (11g-16a) in 67 career NHL games. He made his NHL debut for the Flyers on April 12, 2022 at Washington and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 25, 2023 vs. Minnesota. He was the Flyers’ second round draft pick (34th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Prior to joining Philadelphia, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-native spent three years at the University of Denver (2019-22), where he was a part of the team that won the 2022 NCAA National Championship. He was a finalist for the 2022 Hobey Baker award. He was named to the 2022 National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) First All-Star Team. Brink was named 2022 NCHC Player of the Year and 2022 NCHC Forward of the Year. During his time at University of Denver, he registered 92 career points (27g-65a) in 67 collegiate games.

Internationally, the right-shot forward represented the United States at the 2019 Under-18 World Junior Championship, tallying six points (3g-3a) in five games on the way to earn a bronze medal. He also appeared in the 2020 Under-20 World Junior Championship and the 2021 Under-20 World Junior Championship, posting two goals and four assists in seven games to win a gold medal.