Flyers Mourn the Passing of Bernie Parent

The Philadelphia Flyers and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Bernie Parent, a true legend, one of the most famous and beloved players, and most popular figures in the history of the organization and city of Philadelphia.

Bernard Marcel Parent was an original Flyer.

He delivered the club's two Stanley Cup Championships in 1974 and 1975, both of which culminated in a dominant and flawless performance in the clinching game of each series with a pair of shutout victories and earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs.

His career as a Flyer would also see him win two Vezina Trophies as the best goaltender in the NHL in 1974 and 1975. He is the first Flyer to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984, and is one of six players on the Flyers to have his No. 1 retired to the rafters in addition to being inducted into the inaugural class of the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1988.

The legend of Bernie Parent reached far beyond the ice and his accolades. Bernie had a deep love for Philadelphia and fans of the Flyers. He was passionate about his role as an ambassador for Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education and inspired an entire generation of hockey fans. He dedicated his time, energy and enthusiasm to not only grow the game, but also to spread joy to anyone he encountered.

Anyone who had the pleasure of being around Bernie always walked away with a smile. He will be dearly missed. We offer our condolences to his beloved wife, Gini, and the entire Parent family.

In lieu of flowers, Bernie's family has kindly requested donations be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education.