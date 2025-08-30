Flyers Hometown Assist Spotlight: Riccardo's Pizza and Restaurant

In this edition of Hometown Assist Spotlight, we feature a local landmark in Beverly, New Jersey: Riccardo's Pizza and Restaurant.

Riccardo's Pizza & Resturant
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

In this edition of Hometown Assist Spotlight, we feature a local landmark in Beverly, New Jersey: Riccardo's Pizza and Restaurant. A third-generation family-owned business, Riccardo's (http://riccardospizzanj.com) was founded in 1974 by Vincenzo Sciortino.

Vicenzo saw a demand for top-quality pizza and genuine Italian specialties in Burlington County. The "secret" to the recipes and preparation really isn't a secret but it's what sets top-notch pizzas and Italian menus apart from the rest: use only the finest and freshest ingredients and do not cut corners.

Vincenzo managed the business for 25 years before retiring. He built a reputation for quality, friendly service and commitment that made the pizzeria and restaurant a local institution. Upon retirement, he handed the business down to his son, Frank.Frank Sciortino has worked in the shop since he was 11 years old. Generations of customers come back again and again, and now bring their own children and grandkids.

Today, Riccardo's is owned by Frank and Tony Sciortino. Keeping up with the times is essential in any business, but especially in local eateries. Riccardo's offers easy online ordering, loyalty rewards and fast delivery. At the same time, the business upkeeps the same commitment to quality food and service that built its reputation from the 1970s to mid 2020s.

In addition to hand-tossed pizzas made fresh daily, Riccardo's menu features a variety of classic options (pastas, Italian dinners, sandwiches, burgers, etc.) as well as introducing creative new options. Customer feedback is taken very seriously. Additionally, the establishment is well-known for its hand-spun milkshakes.

The Sciortino family is not one to rest on its laurels. Maintaining the tradition of Vincenzo's principles of proving commitment to winning customers' business on an everyday basis is how this business has thrived for decades in an industry where only a select few achieve longevity.

