Flyers Forward Travis Konecny Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny will represent the club at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. This will be the second NHL All-Star Weekend appearance for Konecny.

Konecny, 26 (3/11/97), leads the Flyers with 33 points (18-15=33) in 37 games this season. The 5-foot-2, 192-pound native of London, Ontario, also leads the team in goals and shorthanded goals (4), ranks second in shots and fourth in penalty minutes (38). He ranks T-2nd in the NHL in shorthanded goals and T-15th in goals. He owns five multi-goal games and 10 multi-point contests this season. The right-shot winger recorded his first career penalty shot goal Dec. 9 at COL and skated in his 500th career NHL game Nov. 4 vs. LAK to become the 40th player in team history to reach the milestone. He opened the season on a three-game point streak, totaling five points (3-2=5) in that span.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena and will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPN and ESPN+, NHL All-Star Skills, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. (ET) on ESPN and ESPN+ and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. (ET) on ABC and ESPN+.

The NHL All-Star Thursday will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honoring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. The NHL revamped its format for the NHL All-Star Skills competition and will feature 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).

Philadelphia Flyers players and coaches that have appeared in previous NHL All-Star Games:

Forwards: Leon Rochefort (1967-68); Bobby Clarke (9x, 1969-75,1976-79); Simon Nolet (1971-72); Gary Dornhoefer (2x, 1972-73, 1976-77); Bill Barber (7x, 1974-76, 1977-82); Reggie Leach (2x, 1975-76, 1979-80); Rick MacLeish (3x, 1975-77, 1979-80); Brian Propp (5x, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1989-90); Paul Holmgren (1980-81); Darryl Sittler (1982-83); Tim Kerr (4x, 1983-87); Dave Poulin (3x, 1985-88); Rick Tocchet (3x, 1988-91); Rod Brind’Amour (1991-92); Mark Recchi (3x, 1992-94, 1999-00); Eric Lindros (6x, 1993-94, 1995-00); John LeClair (5x, 1995-00); Craig MacTavish (1995-96); Dale Hawerchuk (1996-97); Simon Gagne (2x, 2000-01, 2005-06); Jeremy Roenick (3x, 2001-04); Keith Primeau (2003-04); Mike Richards (2007-08); Jeff Carter (2008-09); Danny Briere (2010-11); Claude Giroux (8x, 2010-12, 2014-16, 2017-19, 2020-22); Scott Hartnell (2011-12); Jake Voracek (2014-15); Wayne Simmonds (2016-17); Travis Konecny (2019-20); Kevin Hayes (2022-23)

Defensemen: Ed Van Impe (3x, 1968-69; 1973-75); Joe Watson (2x, 1973-74, 1976-77); Jimmy Watson (5x, 1974-78, 1979-80); Andre Dupont (1975-76); Tom Bladon (2x, 1976-78); Bob Dailey (2x, 1977-78, 1980-81); Norm Barnes (1979-80); Behn Wilson (1980-81); Mark Howe (4x, 1982-83, 1985-88); Kjell Samuelsson (1987-88); Gary Galley (1993-94); Eric Desjardins (2x, 1995-96, 1999-2000); Paul Coffey (1996-97); Kimmo Timonen (2x, 2007-08, 2011-12)

Goaltenders: Bernie Parent (5x, 1968-70, 1973-75, 1976-77); Wayne Stephenson (2x, 1975-76, 1977-78); Pete Peeters (2x, 1979-81); Pelle Lindbergh (2x, 1982-83, 1984-85); Bob Froese (1985-86); Ron Hextall (2x, 1986-88); Roman Cechmanek (2000-01)

Coaches: Fred Shero (4x, 1974-78); Pat Quinn (1980-81); Mike Keenan (2x, 1985-86, 1987-88); Peter Laviolette (2010-11); E.J. McGuire (2x, 1985-86, 1987-88); Ken Hitchcock (2x, 2002-04)