Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week

With the 2024-25 World Junior Championships in the rearview mirror and the calendar moving into late January, Flyers prospects across the hockey world are gradually getting to the nitty gritty of their respective seasons. Here are three Philly draftees who have stood out over the past week.

1st Star: Denver Barkey (LW, London Knights, OHL)

In some respects, the season to date has been a frustrating one for the Flyers' 2023 third-round pick (95th overall). A summertime bout with mono kept Barkey from participating in training camp with the Flyers and contributed to a bit of a slow start after his breakout 102-point season for London last year. More recently, for the second straight year, Barkey was a late cut from Team Canada's WJC squad in selection camp.

Since that time, however, the Knights' captain has surged in his all-around play. Barkey has built an active seven-game point streak (eight goals, 21 assists, 29 points). He has scored at least one goal in each of his last six games.

Last Friday, in a 6-0 win over Jett Luchanko's Guelph Storm, Barkey finally nabbed his first shorthanded tally of the season. Barkey pounced on the puck high in the defensive zone, sped off on a breakaway and beat Storm goalie Colin Ellsworth to the glove side. Last season, Barkey notched seven shorthanded tallies in the regular season for the eventual OHL champions.