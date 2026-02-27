Postgame RAV4: Michkov Lifts Flyers Past Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Rangers in overtime, 3-2, at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening. Two goals by Matvei Michkov made the difference.

Philly shook off a poor start and later overcame a two-goal deficit and found a way to win.

Midway through the first period Sam Carrick (4th goal of the season) opened the scoring for the Rangers. Early in the second period, Alexis Lafreniere (13th) opened a two-goal advantage. In the middle stages of the frame, Matvei Michkov (PPG, 14th) cut the gap to 2-1.

In the opening minute of the third period, the Flyers forged a 2-2 tie on a transition rush goal by Trevor Zegras (21st). Philly had ample opportunity to pull out a win on power plays but they were unable to get over the hump in regulation.

The Flyers had to kill off a power play at the start of overtime. Finally, Michkov (15th) moved in and scored.

Samuel Ersson earned the win in net with 23 saves on 25 shots. Igor Shesterkin made 21 stops on 24 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-5 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On the first shift of the game, the Flyers' turned the puck over in the neutral zone. Ersson made a 10-bell lateral glove save on Adam Fox from point blank range. One shift later, Ersson denied a debuting Brendan Brisson's five-hole attempt.

New York continued to dominate puck possession. The Rangers had six of the game's first seven shots on goal.

Carrick scored a goal that leaked through Ersson at 9:55. Carrick picked up a loose puck off the wall, shot and scored. The assists went to Taylor Raddysh and Will Borgen.

Carrick and Hathaway dropped the gloves at center ice. The fight was in response to a hit in the corner by Hathaway that was penalized on a boarding minor. at 16:11. The Flyers killed off the penalty.

Shots: Flyers 5 - Rangers 9

Faceoffs: Flyers 5 - Rangers 14

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

At 1:23, Jamie Drysdale was drawn away from the net by Will Cuylle. After a centering pass to goal scorer Alexis Lafreniere, the Rangers had a 2-0 lead. The second assist went to Vincent Trocheck.

The Flyers went to their first power play on a cross-checking minor on Brennan Othmann at 3:29. The Rangers blocked several shot attempts. Finally, Cates had a point blank opportunity on a Tippett rebound.

The Flyers went back to the power play at 8:27. Michkov was clipped by a high stick from Conor Sheary. Brink was denied on a lateral save by Shesterkin. Tippett later hit the post. Finally, the Flyers got on the board on a backdoor pass from Cates to goal scorer Michkov at 10:25. Tippett drew the secondary assist.