Flyers Charities Set to Host 4th Annual Casino Night on December 4

All proceeds from the event and auctions will support Flyers Charities’ mission of supporting families impacted by cancer and growing the game of hockey

By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Feeling lucky? Flyers Charities is rolling out the red carpet and dealing up one of the season’s most glamorous nights for the 4th Annual Flyers Charities Casino Night on Thursday, December 4 atVie and tickets are on sale now.

The marquee fundraiser invites fans to mix and mingle with the entire Flyers roster while enjoying an unforgettable night of casino-style games, entertainment, and giving back—all to benefit Flyers Charities’ mission of supporting families impacted by cancer and growing the game of hockey.

“Casino Night is one of the most anticipated events of the year, giving our fans the rare chance to connect with players in an exciting, one-of-a-kind atmosphere,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Every ticket sold helps us further our mission and continue giving back in ways that truly make a difference.”

Guests will go “all in” on a fully immersive casino experience featuring blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps, along with the opportunity to socialize, take photos, and enjoy interactive moments with their favorite Flyers players throughout the night. Beyond the tables, the event will include a silent auction, music, specialty cocktails, and surprise activations that keep the excitement rolling well into the evening.

“Casino Night is one of the best events of the year,” said goaltender Sam Ersson. “It’s always fun to get dressed up, spend time with our fans away from the rink, and support Flyers Charities.”

From exclusive prizes to unforgettable experiences, attendees will have the chance to walk away with high-value prizes including a pair of 2025–26 season tickets and much more.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Vie | 1412 Mt. Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Dress Code: Cocktail / Formal

Age: 21+ only

Tickets: FlyersCharities.com

A limited number of General Admission tickets are available, and sellouts are expected. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early at **FlyersCharities.com**. New this year, organizations and sponsors interested in exclusive access to the VIP Hour presented by Ticketmaster can contact [email protected] for more information.

Since its inception, Flyers Charities has contributed more than $34 million back to the community, supporting initiatives that eliminate financial barriers to youth sports, create safe and accessible play spaces, promote health and wellness, and provide critical support to families impacted by cancer.

