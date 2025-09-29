Flyers Announce Time Change to Flyers vs. New Jersey Preseason Game on October 4th

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today, that the Flyers-Devils preseason game on Saturday, October 4th originally scheduled for 3:00 pm has been moved to a 12:30 pm start.

The game will be televised on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic. This will be the Flyers’ seventh and final preseason game before they open the regular season on the road in Florida on October 9th at 7:00 pm.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game will directly receive information about parking in the coming days.

Prior to Saturday’s preseason game, Flyers Charities will host Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine as scheduled. More information will be shared with Gritty 5K participants in the coming days. East Food Hall doors will open at 10 a.m. for those staying for the Flyers vs. Devils game.