Flyers Announce Return of Community Ticket Grant Program Presented by Snickers

PHILADELPHIA (October 4, 2023) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that applications for the 2023-2024 Flyers Community Ticket Grant Program presented by SNICKERS® are now being accepted.

The program, which initially launched in 2019, aims to grow the game of hockey by working with organizations in the Greater Philadelphia region that are dedicated to making a difference in our communities. The program recognizes the mission of local non-profits, community-based groups, and charitable organizations by offering a complimentary experience at a Flyers home game to those who might not otherwise be able to attend.

“The Flyers Community Ticket Grant Program gives organizations that work to better our community day after day access to an unforgettable experience,” said Flyers Senior Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Flyers Charities Cindy Stutman. “With all the attendees from the wide range of organizations we have welcomed over the years, this program has given many members of our local community the chance to experience Flyers hockey for the very first time.”

Since its inception, the Flyers Community Ticket Grant Program has welcomed over 200 local groups and organizations to bring a wide range of diverse communities to the New Wells Fargo Center to experience a Flyers home game. Last season, the program was proud to provide tickets to organizations including United Service Organizations (USO), Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region, Philadelphia Blind Hockey, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“The experience of attending a Philadelphia Flyers game has meant the world to our guest families.” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region Communications Manager Ashley Leiss. “For them, attending a Flyers game is a dream come true. Nights out like this are a chance for them to think about something other than their child’s medical journey and allow them to focus on making family memories at a Philadelphia hometown team event!”

“This program allowed our players, who are visually impaired, have the opportunity to experience an NHL hockey game for the very first time,” said Executive Director and Founder of Philadelphia Blind Hockey Kelsey McGuire. “The experience of our players attending a Philadelphia Flyers game allowed them to learn what the atmosphere of a real game feels like and the sounds of the game they are learning to play.”

Applications are open now at the link here.