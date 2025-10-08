Flyers Announce Plans To Celebrate Life Of Bernie Parent

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced plans to celebrate the legendary career and life of Bernie Parent, who passed away on Sept. 21 at the age of 80.

JERSEY PATCH AND ON-ICE DISPLAY

Beginning with the Flyers Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Mon., Oct. 13, the Flyers will wear a jersey patch on the shoulder featuring Parent’s retired #1. Bernie’s iconic number will also be prominently displayed on the ice surface where he built a dominant career - behind the net.

The Flyers will take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion, Florida Panthers in a 7 p.m. puck drop. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for a special presentation and dedication to Parent.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE AND DEDICATION GAME

Parent’s legacy and presence have touched a countless number of fans throughout the hockey world and made a deep impact on the Philadelphia Community. Fans will have an opportunity to pay their respects as the Flyers, in conjunction with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, will host a public ‘Celebration of Life’ on Fri., Nov. 21 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Details, including start time of the event, will be announced at a later date.

The following night, on Sat., Nov. 22, the Flyers will dedicate a special game in honor of Parent as they face off against the New Jersey Devils at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Beginning with a ceremonial puck drop and special video presentation, fans throughout the night will hear from former teammates, friends, family and legends of hockey who have all been touched by Parent’s compassion, humor, enthusiasm and spirit. Flyers players, coaches and alumni will also show their support in a yet to be announced special tribute.

Fans who wish to reserve your tickets for each for the events can visit the following links:

Fri., Nov. 21 Celebration of Life I Sat., Nov. 22 vs. New Jersey Devils

PARENT’S LEGACY OFF THE ICE

As one of the original Flyers, Bernie Parent was a cornerstone of the Flyers Alumni Association. He played a leading role in strengthening its presence through community events, charitable initiatives, and alumni gatherings, while always making time to connect personally with fans. From school visits and youth hockey clinics to milestone celebrations and fundraisers, Parent’s involvement brought visibility, credibility, and heart to both the Flyers organization and Flyers Alumni Association, leaving a legacy that spanned generations.

Parent was a 20-year ambassador for Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, helping to grow the game and preparing student-athletes to succeed in the game of life. He leaves a legacy that continues to shape the game's future.

PARENT’S LEGENDARY CAREER

Bernard Marcel Parent was an original Flyer. Arriving in the summer of 1967 to Philadelphia in the expansion draft, Parent played in the club’s inaugural season (1967-68).

Following a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Parent returned to the Flyers in 1973 and immediately turned the franchise into Stanley Cup Champions. He backstopped the Flyers to their first Stanley Cup in 1974 and again defended the team’s title the very next season capturing their second Stanley Cup in 1975. In both years, he had shutout performances in each of the clinching games of the series and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player in the Playoffs.

Parent was a two-time recipient of the NHL’s Vezina Trophy, awarded annually "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" in 1974 & 1975, while also being named to the NHL All-Star Game on five occasions. In 2017, he was selected as one of the NHL’s Top 100 Players of all time.

As a Flyer, Parent is one of six players to have their number retired and became the first member of the team inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984. He was also one of two Flyers inducted in the inaugural class of the Flyers Hall of Fame, established in 1988.

Parent ended his career in Orange & Black with a 231-141-102 mark, a franchise record 50 shutouts, and a 2.42 goals against average in the regular season and a 35-28 record with 12 shutouts in 63 Stanley Cup Playoff games with a 2.39 GAA.