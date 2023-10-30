Flyers Announce Partnership with Holman

PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2023) – Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that Holman, one of the largest integrated automotive service companies in North America, has signed on as an Official Partner of the Philadelphia Flyers. The deal makes Holman the presenting sponsor on two of the team’s major community initiatives: Flyers Learn to Play and Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders. The company also sponsored the Gritty Lead Car at the recent Gritty 5K on Saturday, October 21.

“Our entire company is incredibly excited to partner with the Philadelphia Flyers, an iconic organization that truly embodies the essence of the region we both proudly call home,” said Rick Tousaw, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Holman. “Similar to Holman, the Philadelphia Flyers have long been renowned for their unwavering commitment to the local community. Their various community service programs and charitable initiatives align perfectly with Holman’s core values and our mission of continuing to Drive What’s Right throughout the communities in which we work and live. We’re honored to partner with the Flyers and look forward to collaborating to support our shared community.”

“We are proud to partner with Holman and add a nationally renowned company with local roots to our fantastic lineup of corporate partners,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue Officer of Comcast Spectacor. “Launching this partnership will allow us to grow several of our impactful community initiatives, and we look forward to the positive results that our combined efforts will have on the communities we jointly serve.”

Holman had a presence last weekend at one of Flyers Charities’ marquee fundraising events, the Gritty 5K, by way of sponsoring the lead car at the fun run/walk. The highly anticipated event featured Gritty-style games, interactive fun, ribbon dancing, flying cakes, surprises, detours, and a chance to compete in challenges with Gritty himself. All proceeds from the race went towards Flyers Charities’ mission of supporting local families impacted by cancer, growing the game of hockey’s inclusivity of new and diverse participants and audiences, and supporting continuous improvement in sustainability and environmental responsibility.

As presenting sponsor of the Flyers Learn to Play program, Holman will support a unique opportunity for families to join the hockey community and for participants to develop fundamental skills to help them succeed both on and off the ice. Created jointly by the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL), Learn to Play’s goal is to inspire youth and welcome more families into the hockey community.

Holman will also serve as the title sponsor of the Flyers Next Shift Program, which pairs local girls and young women with different female Flyers leaders and executives, providing them with a behind-the-scenes look at the different roles they play on a Flyers gameday. After making its debut in the 2022-23 season, this new program is part of the organization's year-round efforts to promote and foster female talent in the front office.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.