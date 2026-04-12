Flyers Announce "Orange Out" For Fans in Attendance at Tuesday's Game

Special discounts, food and beverage offerings, and more in store for fans in attendance at both remaining regular season games.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Calling all hockey fans: on Tuesday, the Flyers will host an “Orange Out” as the team hosts their final regular season game against the Montreal Canadiens at a defining moment in their playoff push. Flyers fans are asked to show up, wear orange, and rally behind the team as they battle for a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In addition to the Orange Out on Tuesday, all fans in attendance at both Monday’s and Tuesday’s Flyers home games can also expect special deals to celebrate the end of the regular season:

Food and beverage specials:

Happy Hour | 5-7pm | East Food Hall 

Fans are encouraged to come early to enjoy $5 cans of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light (12oz)

Flyers Fan Pack | Sections 101, 113, 203, 211, 215, 223 

Enjoy savings on a combo pack including a hot dog, popcorn/chips, and a 21oz soda for just $12.99

Retail discounts: All Flyers merchandise* will be buy one, get one 50% off.

\This offer excludes jerseys and cannot be combined with other discounts*

With wins Monday against Carolina and Tuesday against Montreal, the Flyers control their own destiny on the path to securing a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tickets for the final remaining home games of the regular season are available now.

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