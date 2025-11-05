Flyers Announce Military Appreciation Initiatives Ahead of Military Appreciation Game Presented by Toyota on Nov. 12

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced their military appreciation initiatives ahead of the team’s annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota, which will take place at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, November 12, at 7:30 p.m. As part of the organization’s continued commitment to the Philadelphia community, the Flyers have partnered with several local organizations to honor and pay tribute to the courageous active-duty service members and veterans from the Philadelphia region.

November 12: Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota

On Wednesday, November 12, the Flyers will host their annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. In partnership with Toyota, the team will welcome hundreds of active-duty service members and veterans for a memorable evening dedicated to honoring their service. All fans attending the game will receive a military themed rally towel courtesy of Toyota.

“The Tri-State Toyota Dealers are honored to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2025 Military Appreciation Game,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "This event represents more than just a night of hockey. It is a meaningful opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the service, courage, and sacrifice of our active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. We’re proud to join the Flyers and their fans in recognizing these heroes and expressing our gratitude for their unwavering dedication to our nation and communities.”

“A cornerstone of our longstanding partnership with Toyota has always been our shared, year-round commitment to supporting active-duty service members, veterans, and their families,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “We are proud to come together for our annual Flyers Military Appreciation game this year on November 12. Together, we take the ice in tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who serve, rallying around them and their families for a night of celebration.”

Before the game, Xfinity Mobile Arena will dedicate and unveil a POW/MIA Chair of Honor. This empty seat will serve as a lasting tribute to the brave men and women who served our country and have not returned home.

To kick off the team’s in-game recognitions, the Flyers will host a special ceremonial puck drop featuring U.S. Army senior noncommissioned officer John Wayne Troxell (Ret.) and Staff Sergeant Rico Roman (Ret.). The Flyers and Toyota have also teamed up to provide game tickets to local military organizations through the club’s Community Ticket Grant program:

USO

Team RWB

Gold Star Gamers

Flyers Warriors

United Heroes League

Fans can look forward to a variety of exclusive military-themed Flyers merchandise, including hats, jerseys, and more, available both in-store and online at shop.outphitters.com. In recognition of their service, fans with a military ID will receive 15% off their in-store purchases during the game. Additionally, fans can purchase specialty military mystery pucks at the new Flyers Community Corner (section 120). From Tuesday, November 11 through Tuesday, November 18, all fans can support Flyers Charities by participating in a Military Appreciation jersey auction at FlyersCharities.com.

Tickets to the Flyers Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota are on sale now. Visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com or download the all-new Philadelphia Flyers App.

Ahead of the upcoming Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota, players and members of the Flyers organization will take part in several initiatives designed to create special experiences for local service members, veterans and their families.

November 10: Flyers Challenged Athletes Foundation Skate presented by Toyota

On Monday, November 10, the Flyers and Flyers Warriors, in partnership with Toyota, will host a special skate with the Challenged Athletes Foundation at Flyers Training Center. Flyers Alumnus Bob Kelly, members of the Flyers Warriors and Gritty will join the participants on the ice for this memorable event. In addition, all participants will receive tickets to the upcoming Flyers Military Appreciation Game.

November 11: Flyers United Heroes League Skate presented by Toyota

On Tuesday, November 11, the Flyers and Toyota will partner with United Heroes League to host nearly 30 active-duty service members for a military skate. The service members will attend a Flyers practice, followed by a special on-ice skate with the team, and tour of the locker room at Flyers Training Center.