Flyers announce details for upcoming Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced details for the 2024 Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend taking place Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27. The weekend’s activities will feature a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Flyers 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup Championship teams and a special Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game all in lead up to the Flyers Hall of Fame Game featuring the induction of Mark Recchi.

Tickets for the Flyers Alumni Game presented by Independence Blue Cross are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com. Tickets for the Flyers Hall of Fame Game presented by Ticketmaster are on sale now at FlyersCharities.com. Proceeds from the Alumni Game with benefit Flyers Charities and Flyers Alumni Association.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the original Flyers vs. Bruins matchup in 1974 that won the Flyers their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, the Flyers alumni will kick off the weekend with a treat for all Flyers fans when they face off against the Bruins alumni in the 2024 Flyers Alumni Game presented by Independence Blue Cross on Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m. The highly anticipated match up will allow fans to see the reunion of the Flyers “Crazy Eights” line consisting of Eric Lindros, Mark Recchi and Brent Fedyk as they take on Bruins greats including 2004 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Ray Bourque. Fit for every decade of Flyers fans, John LeClair, Patrick Sharp and Brian Boucher will also hit the ice alongside Joe Watson whohas suited up as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Alumni for seven consecutive decades. The Flyers Alumni Game rosters will continue to be revealed in the lead up to the game on January 26.

“The Philadelphia Flyers are one of the most storied franchises in the NHL and the 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup Championship teams assembled by Keith Allen and Mr. Snider marked a significant turning point not only for our organization but throughout the entire league,” said Dan Hilferty, CEO & Chairman of Comcast Spectacor. “We are extremely excited to honor these teams and celebrate an impressive list of Flyers Alumni during this historic weekend. This weekend will be a must-attend event for all Flyers fans.”

Prior to the Flyers Alumni Game presented by Independence Blue Cross, the organization will celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the Flyers 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup Championship teams with a special pregame ceremony featuring highlights from both Cup runs and more. Fans looking to make the most of their Flyers Alumni Game experience can purchase tickets for an exclusive pregame Flyers Hall of Fame VIP Party giving fans the opportunity to mix and mingle with Flyers Hall of Fame members including Bob Clarke, Bill Barber, Bernie Parent, John LeClair, Eric Lindros and more at the New Wells Fargo Center. A Flyers Hall of Fame VIP Party ticket will include food and beverage along with a limited edition 2024 Flyers Hall of Fame puck signed by Mark Recchi.

“We're fortunate to have so many former players from every decade still deeply involved with our organization,” said Brad Marsh, President of Flyers Alumni. “This year’s Alumni Game will be the most significant game to date as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships. Our alumni are looking forward to coming together to celebrate our Flyers family and create special memories for our fans.”

To round out the celebration weekend, the Flyers organization will honor the induction of three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Mark Recchi with a special pregame ceremony and banner unveil ahead of the Flyers vs. Bruins game on Saturday, January 27 at 1 p.m. Recchi, once a member of both the Flyers and Bruins organizations, will become the 28th Flyers Hall of Fame inductee joining a coveted list including Flyers greats such as Bob Clarke, Ed Snider, Mark Howe and many more. Fans can look forward to an evening of in-game highlights, testimonials and more in honor of Recchi’s impressive career.

The 2023-2024 season is the first time in two seasons that the club will induct a member into the Flyers Hall of Fame. The Flyers Hall of Fame currently has 27 honored members, beginning with the inaugural inductions of Bob Clarke and Bernie Parent in 1988.