Flyers Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their 2026 preseason schedule, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers Training Camp will open on Thursday, September 17th and will include four preseason games.

This year’s preseason schedule features four games with the first two coming on the road in the form of a back-to back. On Mon., Sept. 21 they take on the Washington Capitals and the next night, Tue., Sept. 22, they will face off in Boston against the Bruins.

Philadelphia returns home to host the Bruins, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sept. 24 before wrapping up their preseason play against the Capitals at home on Sat., Sept. 26.

A complete schedule is below: