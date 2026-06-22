Flyers Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

The Flyers Training Camp will open on Thursday, September 17th and will include four preseason game

preseason cover
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their 2026 preseason schedule, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers Training Camp will open on Thursday, September 17th and will include four preseason games.

This year’s preseason schedule features four games with the first two coming on the road in the form of a back-to back. On Mon., Sept. 21 they take on the Washington Capitals and the next night, Tue., Sept. 22, they will face off in Boston against the Bruins.

Philadelphia returns home to host the Bruins, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sept. 24 before wrapping up their preseason play against the Capitals at home on Sat., Sept. 26.

A complete schedule is below:

FLYERS 2026-27 Preseason Schedule:

DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
TIME (ET)
Monday, Sept. 21
Washington Capitals
AWAY
7:00 PM
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Boston Bruins
AWAY
7:00 PM
Thursday, Sept. 24
Boston Bruins
HOME
7:00 PM
Saturday, Sept. 26
Washington Capitals
HOME
5:00 PM 

Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Pricing and on-sale dates for Philadelphia Flyers preseason and regular season tickets for the 2026-27 season will be announced at a later date. Full and half season tickets are currently available for purchase. Want to learn more about ticket options? Click here to request ticket package information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our website.

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