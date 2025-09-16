Flyers Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

training camp 2
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their roster and schedule for 2025 Training Camp, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 18 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

A total of 57 players are currently scheduled to attend training camp – 33 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders. The players will be sorted into three teams for practice days, which will feature both on-ice and off-ice sessions. On Saturday, Sept. 20 two of the teams will scrimmage.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the Flyers will begin their 2025 preseason schedule with a game against the NY Islanders at 7:00 p.m. (ET) at UBS Arena, while opening up at Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first time this preseason on Saturday, Sept. 27 vs. Boston Bruins at 5:00 p.m. ET. NBCSP will air the Flyers’ preseason games on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 while all of the preseason games will air on the team’s flagship radio station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

Fans can follow all training camp activities on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, through the team’s social media channels and on the Flyers Broadcast Network. Visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com to access all the coverage throughout the week leading up to the team’s season opener set for Thursday, Oct. 9 at Florida Panthers at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The complete 57-man Flyers Training Camp roster is attached here.

2025 Training Camp Roster FINAL
- 0.15 MB
Download 2025 Training Camp Roster FINAL
2025 Training Camp Schedule
- 0.13 MB
Download 2025 Training Camp Schedule

