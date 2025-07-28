Flyers Announce 2025 Rookie Series Dates

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the dates for their 2025 Rookie Series, which will feature a pair of games against the New York Rangers’ prospects.

“The Rookie Series gives our young prospects a great platform to compete, gain experience, and showcase their development,” said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. “Over the last few seasons, building this series with the Rangers has created a strong partnership and competitive edge that benefits both organizations. It’s a great early test for the prospects and a chance for our staff to evaluate them in game situations.”

The series will take place Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 13 at 5:05 p.m. at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, home of the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The annual Rookie Series gives fans an early look at the next wave of talent from both organizations. Flyers prospects expected to participate include recent draft picks and standout performers from development camp, with full rosters to be announced at a later date.

This marks the fifth consecutive season the Flyers will face off against the Rangers in the Rookie Series. Philadelphia’s prospects hold a 4-3-1 record in the matchup.

Fans interested in attending the Rookie Series games can purchase tickets at PPLCenter.com.