Flyers Announce 2025 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their schedule and roster for 2025 Rookie Camp, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The camp will feature five days of on-ice sessions, highlighted by a pair of matchups against the New York Rangers rookies. The first day will have the rookies take the ice for a practice session, leading into back-to-back games on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 13 at 5:00 p.m. Both contests will take place at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ AHL affiliate. Both games will be streamed on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

The Rookie Camp on-ice sessions at Flyers Training Center are free and open to the public. Fans interested in attending the Rookie Series games can purchase tickets at PPLCenter.com.

The complete 27-man Flyers Rookie Camp roster is attached here.

2025 FLYERS ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES EST:)

Thursday, September 11th Practice - 11:00 a.m.

Friday, September 12th Morning Skate (at FTC) - 10:15 a.m. GAME vs NYR - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 13th Non-game Players Skate (at PPL Center) – 9:00 a.m. GAME vs NYR - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 14th No on-ice

Monday, September 15th Practice - 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, September 16th Practice - 11:00 a.m.