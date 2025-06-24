Flyers Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their seven-game 2025 preseason schedule, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers play four of their seven preseason games on the road, beginning their schedule on Sept. 21 against the New York Islanders. The team will then travel to face the Canadiens on Sept. 23 and the Capitals on Sept. 25. Philadelphia returns home for a home-and-home series with the Boston Bruins, hosting the first game at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 27 before visiting Boston on Sept. 29. The Flyers will close out the preseason with two home matchups against Metropolitan Division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center.

A complete schedule is below:

FLYERS 2025-26 Preseason Schedule:

Date
Opponent
Location
Time
Sunday, Sept. 21
New York Islanders
AWAY
7:00 PM
Tuesday, Sept. 23
Montreal Canadiens
AWAY
7:00 PM
Thursday, Sept. 25
Washington Capitals
AWAY
7:00 PM
Saturday, Sept. 27
Boston Bruins
HOME
5:00 PM
Monday, Sept. 29
Boston Bruins
AWAY
7:00 PM
Thursday, Oct. 2
New York Islanders
HOME
7:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 4
New Jersey Devils
HOME
3:00 PM

Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Pricing and on-sale dates for Philadelphia Flyers preseason and regular season tickets for the 2025-26 season will be announced at a later date. Full and half season tickets are currently available for purchase. Want to learn more about ticket options? Click here to request ticket package information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our webpage.

