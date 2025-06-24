Flyers Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their seven-game 2025 preseason schedule, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers play four of their seven preseason games on the road, beginning their schedule on Sept. 21 against the New York Islanders. The team will then travel to face the Canadiens on Sept. 23 and the Capitals on Sept. 25. Philadelphia returns home for a home-and-home series with the Boston Bruins, hosting the first game at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 27 before visiting Boston on Sept. 29. The Flyers will close out the preseason with two home matchups against Metropolitan Division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center.

A complete schedule is below: