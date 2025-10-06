Flyers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Active Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced and submitted their 23-man opening night active roster to the National Hockey League, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The active roster features 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders:

FORWARDS (14)

10 - BOBBY BRINK

11 - TRAVIS KONECNY

14 - SEAN COUTURIER

17 - JETT LUCHANKO

18 - RODRIGO ABOLS

19 - GARNET HATHAWAY

22 - CHRISTIAN DVORAK

27 - NOAH CATES

29 - NIKITA GREBENKIN

39 - MATVEI MICHKOV

44 - NICOLAS DESLAURIERS

46 - TREVOR ZEGRAS

71 - TYSON FOERSTER

74 - OWEN TIPPETT

DEFENSEMEN (7)

5 - EGOR ZAMULA

6 - TRAVIS SANHEIM

9 - JAMIE DRYSDALE

13 – ADAM GINNING

24 - NICK SEELER

47 - NOAH JUULSEN

48 - DENNIS GILBERT

GOALTENDERS (2)

33 - SAMUEL ERSSON

80 - DAN VLADAR

In addition to the opening roster, the Flyers have listed defenseman Cam York on Injured Reserve.

Defensemen Oliver Bonk, Rasmus Ristolainen and Ethan Samson have additionally been designated as Injured Non-Roster.

Of the 27 total players listed above, 13 have been drafted by the club, nine were signed as free agents and five were acquired by the Flyers via trade:

Drafted – Jett Luchanko (2024), Oliver Bonk (2023), Matvei Michkov (2023), Ethan Samson (2021), Tyson Foerster (2020), Bobby Brink (2019), Cam York (2019), Adam Ginning (2018), Samuel Ersson (2018), Noah Cates (2017), Travis Konecny (2015), Travis Sanheim (2014) and Sean Couturier (2011).

Signed – Christian Dvorak (2025), Noah Juulsen (2025), Dan Vladar (2025), Rodrigo Abols (2024), Garnet Hathaway (2023), Nicolas Deslauriers (2022), Nick Seeler (2021) and Egor Zamula (2018).

Traded – Trevor Zegras (2025), Nikita Grebenkin (2025), Jamie Drysdale (2024), Owen Tippett (2022) and Rasmus Ristolainen (2021).

The Flyers’ opening day roster features six players set to make their Flyers debut: Christian Dvorak, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen, Dan Vladar, and Trevor Zegras.

Forward Nikita Grebenkin makes the roster out of training camp and enters his rookie season after being acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline on March 7, 2025. Grebenkin played seven games for Toronto in 2024-25 and spent the majority of the season with the Toronto Marlies, and then the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jett Luchanko earned a spot on the season-opening roster for the second-straight season since being drafted by the Flyers in the first round, 13th overall in 2024. He played four games for the Flyers last season before finishing the year with his junior hockey club, the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

One of the newest Flyers, Noah Juulsen, signed with the team as a free agent on July 1, 2025. He enters his first season in the Flyers organization after spending parts of the past four seasons (2021–25) with Vancouver. Juulsen previously played under current Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet for parts of three seasons with the Canucks, appearing in 99 games from 2023–25.

Philadelphia opens its 2025-26 regular season schedule on the road for the third-consecutive season on Thursday, Oct. 9 at Florida at 7 p.m. The game will be aired on NBCSP and 97.5 The Fanatic.