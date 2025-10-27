Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce Flyers Charities Carnival Set for February 1

Fresh off the excitement of the Gritty 5K Presented by Penn Medicine, Flyers Charities is thrilled to announce the return of one of Philadelphia’s favorite traditions — the annual Flyers Charities Carnival, taking place Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

General admission tickets are on sale now at FlyersCarnival.com for $35, with children 12 and under admitted free (one adult ticket includes access for up to four kids). Children's tickets need to be redeemed upon purchase of at least one adult ticket.

“We’re so excited to bring fans together for the annual Flyers Charities Carnival,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities. “It’s a day that generations of Flyers fans remember fondly — one that blends family fun, unforgettable moments with players, and the chance to learn about the impact Flyers Charities makes right here in our community.”

The Carnival serves as one of Flyers Charities' marquee events, where fans can meet, interact, and play games with the entire Flyers roster. Fans are encouraged to purchase Sign & Snaps to ensure the opportunity to meet their favorite players. The purchase of Sign & Snaps tickets includes 1 photo and 2 autographs with the selected player for up to 6 people. The first wave of player Sign & Snaps goes on sale Monday, November 10, followed by the second wave on Monday, December 8 — just in time for holiday gifting.

In addition to Sign & Snaps, the following activations will be included at Carnival:

Tailgate-Style Games with Players – play cornhole, giant pong, ladder toss and more with players

Lock Room Tours – purchase additional tickets to tour the Philadelphia Flyers locker room

Fill-A-Bag Flea Market – newer fan-favorite attraction to find Flyers items, t-shirts, rare finds and more

Shot on Goal – purchase an opportunity to shoot on goal; new this year, as second net will be available offering more fans the opportunity to take a shot on goal

Carnival Games – play games, such as Skee Ball, Balloon Darts, Cork Gun Game, etc.

Ferris Wheel and Carousel – ride traditional carnival attractions on the floor of Xfinity Mobile Arena

“I am excited to attend my third Carnival,” said Bobby Brink. “The event only gets better every year, and I am thrilled that I get to experience the fun with the fans and my teammates. They better watch out because I am coming to win all of the tailgate and carnival games.”

The Flyers Charities Carnival stands as one of the longest-running and one of the most successful one-day charity events in professional sports. Through cornerstone events like the Carnival, the Flyers and Flyers Charities have donated more than $34 million back to the community.