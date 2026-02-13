Flyers Announce The Office Game Presented by Peacock on March 14

Today, in celebration of NBC’s 100th Anniversary, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that the team will host the first-ever The Office Game presented by Peacock on Saturday, March 14.

officelockup-1920x1080
By Philadelphia Flyers
Today, in celebration of NBC’s 100th Anniversary, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that the team will host the first-ever The Office Game presented by Peacock on Saturday, March 14. The game will celebrate the Emmy®-winning comedy set a short drive north in Scranton, PA. The Office is streaming now on Peacock, along with The Paper, a new series set in the same universe from creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

Fans of The Office can expect a full takeover of Xfinity Mobile Arena inspired by their favorite moments from the show, including in-game replays of iconic scenes, specialty food and beverage offerings, can’t-miss moments with Flyers mascot Gritty, and other surprises throughout. Leading up to the game, fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Flyers social channels for announcements about giveaways and other gameday details.

Get tickets now for The Office Game presented by Peacock here. Follow the Philadelphia Flyers and download the Philadelphia Flyers app to stay up to date on the latest Flyers news.

