Postgame RAV4: Vladar Shines in 3-1 Loss to Capitals

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Washington Capitals, 3-1, at Capital One Arena in DC on Wednesday evening. A strong goaltending performance went to waste in the first game out of the Olympic break.

The first period was scoreless. In the middle stages of the second period, Rasmus Sandin (3rd goal of the season) gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

In the opening half-minute of the third period, Noah Cates (11th) tied the game at 1-1. With less than six minutes to play, Trevor van Riemsdyk (2nd) made it a 2-1 game in Washington's favor. Aliaksei Protas (SHG, ENG, 20th) tacked on an insurance goal.

In a losing cause, Dan Vladar denied 26 of 28 shots. Logan Thompson earned the victory with 23 saves on 24 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Thompson made an acrobatic save on a deflected Nick Seeler shot tipped by Denver Barkey in the opening 100 seconds of the game. Several shifts later, Hendrix Lapierre landed a dangerous hit on Noah Cates.

At 6:07, Thompson snapped up a Carl Grundstrom shot for a stoppage. Shots on goal were 4-1 Flyers at this point.

Trevor Zegras made an excellent backchecking play to break up a scoring chance. At 8:30, Pierre-Luc Dubois missed the net on a partial breakaway.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 9:43. Alex Ovechkin went off for hooking Cates. Philly was unable to capitalize.

At 14:29. Vladar denied Ovechkin from point blank range. The Flyers were caught out on a long shift.

Philly lost a potential 2-on-1. Matvei Michkov slowed down and his backhand pass attempt was snuffed out.

Shots: Flyers 9 - Capitals 7

Faceoffs: Flyers 7 - Capitals 4

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers got caught on a long defensive shift but Seeler blocked a shot out of play at 3:10. Philly was able to get a line change. On the next shift, Thompson gloved down a Grundstrom shot for the left dot.

As play neared the six-minute mark, Vladar stopped a blast from Ryan Leonard and then another stop in a scramble at the net.

Trevor Zegras had a good scoring chance from the bottom of the right circle. As play passed the midway point of regulation, the Flyers benefited from a quick whistle on an uncovered puck near their net.

The Capitals had extended pressure after a Flyers turnover. Sandin scored at 13:52. The assists went to Lapierre and Jakob Chychrun.

Shots: Flyers 9 (18 overall) - Capitals 11 (18 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (13 overall) - Capitals 8 (12 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers sent two forwards-- Cates to the front of the net -- after a Washington turnover. Breaking an 18-game goal drought, Cates deflected home a Travis Sanheim shot at the 0:29 mark. The other assist went to Bobby Brink.