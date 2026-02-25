The Flyers Way: Episode 5 Highlights

The fifth episode of The Flyers Way presented by Xfinity docuseries takes the team through some of the highs and lows in the middle stages of the 2025-26 season. The Flyers renew acquaintances and rivalries with some familiar faces. The team reaches its apex of the campaign to date with an emotional and feisty win in front of a sold-out Xfinity Mobile Arena crowd. Shortly thereafter, the club hits its roughest patch of the season. Meanwhile, several Flyers players get the chance to make a childhood dream into a reality.

All of these twists and turns unfold over the course of the program: Here's a few of the most memorable moments.

Tocc returns to Vancouver

Before accepting the head coaching job in Philadelphia, Flyers Hall of Famer Rick Tocchet served as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks from the middle of the 2022-23 season through the 2024-25 campaign. He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2023-24. After the NHL's leaguewide holiday break over Christmas, Tocchet made his first return to Vancouver on Dec. 30, 2025. One week earlier, the Flyers skated to a 5-2 home win over the Canucks. Now, the rematch with Vancouver marked the Flyers' second game of a four game road trip that spanned through Jan. 2.

Tocchet enjoyed his time with the Canucks.

"The city is incredible, and then the memories come back. I was only here for two-and-a-half years but it was a lot of fun," Tocchet said.

Coming off a 4-1 loss in Seattle in the return game from the holiday break, Tocchet exhorted his team to play with pace and focus against the Canucks. Earlier in the first period, defenseman Nick Seeler helped set the tone by dropping the gloves with veteran Canucks winger Evander Kane. Vancouver opened the scoring shortly thereafter. However, goals by Noah Cates, Carl Grundstrom and Travis Konecny built a 3-1 lead by the end of the second period. Philly went on to win, 6-3.

Rowdy homecoming win at season midpoint

After the team went 2-2-0 on the road trip, the Flyers hit the statistical midpoint of the season (game 41) back at home on January 6. The opponent: the Anaheim Ducks. The game saw Trevor Zegras (for the first time) and Jamie Drysdale (second) play against their old team, while former Flyers draftee Cutter Gauthier made his second annual visit to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Flyers defenseman Cam York was born and raised near Anaheim. Ducks blueliner Radko Gudas spent four season in Philly during the latter part of the 2010s.

A year ago, the Flyers skated to a blowout home win over the Ducks. The Flyers -- and the fans -- were eager for a repeat this season. A sold-out crowd packed the house at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

"I AM home, baby. I've been home," Drysdale says to his Flyers teammates before they step on the ice before the game.

Gauthier momentarily quiets the crowd with an early goal for Anaheim. Thereafter, the Flyers take over what soons proves to be a feisty and physical affair.

"It feels like a playoff atmosphere," York comments.

Former Ducks forward Zegras leads the way. He blasts home a pair of goals from near the identical spot in the right circle. After his first goal, Zegras pantomimed his extremely brief call from Anaheim management last summer to inform him of the trade to the Flyers in exchange for checking center Ryan Poehling.

"I was fired up to play in this one," Zegras said. "The boos were great but the cheers were even better."

The Flyers take a commanding lead on their way to 5-2 lead. Along the way, the game turns dirty. Far away from the puck -- and just moments after Garnet Hathaway threw a heavy hit -- Anaheim's Ross Johnston hit an unsuspecting Drysdale. The Flyers defenseman would miss the next week-plus with an upper-body injury. Earlier in the game, the Flyers lost Bobby Brink to an injury on a a hit by Ducks forward Jansen Harkins. That prompted Cates to defend his teammate with the first fight of his NHL career. The two-way center finishes the game with a Gordie Howe hat trick: a goal, an assist and the fight.

With the win, the Flyers improved to 22-12-7 at the midpoint of the season.

A dream come true

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim has represented Team Canada in various international competitions through the years.Last year, he played for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, winning the championship. In 2026, the Manitoba native received a phone call he'd dreamed of since childhood. Team Canada general manager Jim Nill (Dallas Stars GM) phoned Sanheim with the news that the Flyers' blueliner made the Canada roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

"Thank you! This is something I've been pushing for; something I've been dreaming of. I appreciate you guys' trust in me," Sanheim said.

"You earned it," Nill replied.

Days later, Sanheim tried to convey to The Flyers Way cameras just how much the honor meant to him.

"Growing up, you always remember watching those games. What they mean to the country. To the family back home. I can't wait to get that opportunity to throw that jersey on. It's going to mean so much.

The cameras also capture Sanheim informing his parents, Shelly and Kent, of his selection to the Olympics. They are ecstatic.

Sanheim would be joined at the Olympics by Flyers teammates Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland) and Dan Vladar (Czechia). Tocchet served as a Team Canada assistant coach on the staff assembled by head coach Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning). Unfortunately, Philly teammate Rodrigo Abols (Latvia) would be unable to participate in the Olympic tournament due to a lower body injury.

Tested by adversity

After the emotional win over the Ducks to move 10 games over hockey .500, the Flyers hit their roughest spell of the season: 3-8-4 over the 15 games leading into the Olympic break. However, the three wins came at the expense of Stanley Cup contenders Vegas and Colorado on the road before a home win over the Washington Capitals in the penultimate game before the Olympic break.

"So many ebbs and flows in an 82-game schedule. I feel like we're all so tight in there. We're brothers," York said.