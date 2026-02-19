Flyers Focus: Practice Resumes, Olympic Medal Round

While Flyers practice resumes in Voorhees, Rick Tocchet, Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen are preparing for the medal round of the 2026 Winter Olympics

PHI_Olympics_BM_02192026
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

With the 2026 Winter Olympic medal round underway in Milan, the Philadelphia Flyers reconvened at the FTC in Voorhees this week to resume practice before the stretch drive. Three Flyers players -- defensemen Travis Sanheim (Canada), Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland) plus goaltender Dan Vladar (Czechia) were still at the Olympics. So was head coach Rick Tocchet (Canada assistant coach).

Meanwhile, the Flyers recalled Lehigh Valley Phantoms rookie goaltender Carson Bjarnason and young defensemen Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald to participate at practice. Assistant coach Todd Reirden, himself a former NHL head coach, has run the practice sessions. On Monday, Tocchet spoke with his Philadelphia staff via conference call. They laid out the practice plan for the week and which elements of the team's game will get primary focus and needed tweaks during the on-ice sessions.

Reirden was especially interested in the opportunity to work with the three rookie players at camp. This was his first real opportunity to interact with 2023 first-round pick Bonk, who sustained an upper-body injury during training camp and missed much of the early part of the season. He has since had an opportunity to start acclimating himself to the American Hockey League game.

"Our team's not doing too well, but I feel like I'm just getting better with every game and, you know, trying to try to improve yourself every time you're on the ice," Bonk said while speaking of his time in Allentown.

"I feel like once I got 10 games in, it felt like I was kind of back to normal and you know, dropped some, some weight that I was carrying from just like rehab and not skating as much. And I started feeling better on the ice, like skating and stuff like that."

When Sanheim and Ristolainen return from the Olympics, chances are that Bonk and McDonald will return to Lehigh Valley. Nevertheless, this has been a valuable opportunity for them to get a taste of high-tempo NHL style practice time with NHL counterparts.

Olympics: Two Flyers reach the semifinals

Team Canada squeaked out a 4-3 overtime win against Czechia in the Olympic quarterfinal game on Tuesday. The Canadians recovered from deficits of 2-1 and 3-2 to rally for a victory punctuated by a Mitch Marner goal in sudden death. Sanheim logged 8:52 of ice time across 14 shifts. In the second period, Czech goaltender Lukas Dostal robbed Sanheim from point blank range. Vladar backed up Dostal for the Czechs, as he did in four of the five games the Czechs played.

In the other quarterfinal game, Finland overcame a 2-0 deficit in the third period to defeat Switzerland in overtime, 3-2. Ristolainen logged 20:03 of ice time across 26 shifts. He was on the ice for goals by Damien Riat and Nino Niederreiter in the first period. He is still plus-five for the tournament.

News Feed

Flyers Olympian Roundup: Medal Round Set

Flyers Announce The Office Game Presented by Peacock on March 14

Flyers Fan Greets Special Visitors at Backyard Rink

60 Year Anniversary: Philadelphia Joins the NHL 

Flyers: Olympic Preliminary Round Games of Note

Friday Forecheck: Olympic Sendoff

Postgame RAV4: Drysdale Forced OT in Loss to Sens

Sanheim ready to do ‘anything’ to help Team Canada win gold at Olympics

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Senators

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hold Off Caps

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals

NHL names Travis Konecny Third Star of the Week

Flyers Partner with Toyota to Host Students and Officers for PAL Game Presented by Toyota

Postgame RAV4: Flyers fall to Kings in OT

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Kings

Friday Forecheck: TK Surges Through January

Flyers to Host Kids Day Presented by Xfinity on Saturday, January 31

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Doubled Up by Boston