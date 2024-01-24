Flyers Alumni Announce Roster Additions and Head Coaches for Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game

PHILADELPHIA (January 24, 2024)— Ahead of the Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game presented by Independence Blue Cross on Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m., Flyers Alumni announced roster additions and named Head Coaches for the specialty game. Featuring a Flyer from every decade, the Flyers have added former Flyers goaltender Michael Leighton, defenseman Chris Therien and forward Brian Propp. The full roster can be viewed here. The Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game will also be streamed on the official Flyers YouTube channel.

Serving as the Flyers Alumni head coaches will be former Flyers Head Coach and winger Craig Berube and former Flyers goaltender Robert Esche. Serving as Honorary Head Coaches and joining the Flyers Alumni bench for the first period will be Flyers Governor and CEO of Comcast Spectacor Dan Hilferty, Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones, and General Manager Daniel Briere.

Prior to the Flyers Alumni Game, the organization will celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the Flyers 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup Championship teams with a special pregame ceremony featuring the reunion of both teams for the first time since 1975 including Flyers greats Bob Clarke, Joe Watson, Dave Schultz, Bernie Parent and more as they take to Flyers ice to lift the Stanley Cup once again. Fans should be in their seats early to enjoy the celebration.

Fans looking to make the most of their Flyers Alumni Game experience can still purchase tickets for an exclusive pregame Flyers Hall of Fame VIP Party giving fans the opportunity to mix and mingle with Flyers Hall of Fame members including Bob Clarke, Bill Barber, Bernie Parent, John LeClair, Eric Lindros and more at the New Wells Fargo Center.

Throughout the game, Flyers Charities will also be selling Flyers Alumni mystery pucks with all proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities and Flyers Alumni.