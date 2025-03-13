Flyers Alumni Announce Inaugural Charity Classic Weekend

Today, the Flyers Alumni Association announced the inaugural Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend, the newest and largest Flyers Alumni event to date.

Fans can join over 60 Flyers Alumni June 21-23 for a hat trick of fun filled events designed to connect alumni and fans while raising funds for Flyers Alumni charitable giving. Over the course of three days, Flyers from every decade will participate in three unique events, including the inaugural Flyers Alumni Pickleball Tournament, Walk.Run.Ride and Flyers Alumni Golf Tournament.

“It is always an honor to celebrate the remarkable legacy of our alumni. These individuals helped build the foundation of our franchise and our sport, and their contributions have left a lasting impact on not only our organization, but the Philadelphia community,” said Dan Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Flyers Governor. “As we look ahead to this inaugural Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend, it is an opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate our past, appreciate where we are today, and inspire the next generation of both players and fans."

“The Flyers Alumni Association continues to identify ways to maximize Alumni participation in our Alumni events as well as continue to connect them with their fans, so the idea of combining several unique events into one fabulous weekend was born,” said Brad Marsh, President of Flyers Alumni. “We look forward to bringing not only our Flyers alumni together but our community together to raise funds for great causes that will help support our community partners.”

The first alumni weekend event of its kind among Philadelphia sports teams, the Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend has something for every fan. Whether a fan of Pickleball, a runner, a cyclist or a golfer, the Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend offers fans the opportunity to participate in their favorite hobbies alongside Flyers Alumni throughout the fun-filled weekend.

Pickleball Tournament – Saturday, June 21

Whether an experienced pickleball player or a first-timer, participants can hit the courts, meet Flyers legends, and contribute to meaningful change in the Delaware Valley. The funds raised during the tournament will go directly to support a wide range of local charities that make an impact in the lives of those who need it most.

Walk. Run. Ride – Sunday, June 22

Flyers Alumni will be taking over the town of Conshohocken. The Start/Finish line for the five different events will be located right across Fayette Street. Flyers fans will have their choice to join Flyers Alumni in a 5km walk or run, 10km run or a 25- or 50-mile bike ride.

Flyers Alumni Golf Tournament – Monday, June 23

Flyers Alumni will host their annual golf tournament on Monday, June 23 at Dupont Country Club. Spanning over multiple decades, the outing serves as the Alumni’s largest fundraiser giving fans an opportunity to play a round of golf with Flyers Alumni from every decade, enjoy food and beverage, guest speakers, and bid on items for auction.

Flyers Alumni Association celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024. Since its inception, Flyers Alumni Association has generated and contributed significant funds to support the greater Philadelphia region benefitting local non-profits including Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education, Flyers Warriors, Every Child Deserves a Bike, 12 Days of Christmas Giving, Team Foster and more. Participants can register now at FlyersAlumni.net. Each event must be purchased separately.