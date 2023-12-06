Flyers Alumni and Flyers Charities Announce 2024 Alumni Game Roster

With an already impressive roster including the recent addition of former captain Mike Richards, fans should keep an eye out for additions to the line up ahead of the special event.

This year’s Flyers Alumni Game is set to highlight memorable players and line combinations from throughout the organization’s history making the event a must-see for every decade of Flyers fans.

The Reunion of the Crazy Eights Line: For the first time in nearly 30 years, former Flyers forwards Brent Fedyk (18), Eric Lindros (88) and Mark Recchi (8) will reunite on Flyers ice as the infamous Crazy Eights Line.

Two-Thirds of the Legion of Doom: Eric Lindros and John LeClair taking to the ice for the 2024 Flyers Alumni Game will mark the return of two-thirds of the infamous Legion of Doom line which was a dominant offensive force for the Flyers from 1995-1997.

Hockey Hall of Fame Members: The 2024 Flyers Alumni Game will feature three members of the Hockey Hall of Fame. 2011 inductee Mark Howe, 2016 inductee Eric Lindros and 2017 inductee Mark Recchi.

NHL All-Stars: The 2024 Alumni Game roster will feature eight NHL All-Stars. Mark Howe (1983, 1986, 1987, 1988), Joe Watson (1974, 1977), Eric Lindros (1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), Mark Recchi (1991, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), John LeClair (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), Kimmo Timonen (2000, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2012), Patrick Sharp (2011) Scott Hartnell (2002, 2012).

Reunion of the Bruise Brothers: The 2024 Flyers Alumni Game will feature the return of Dave Brown and Daryl Stanley who were who were teammates in junior hockey and for the 1983-84 to 1986-87 Flyers. The Bruise Brothers were known for being two of toughest players of their era. The Bruise Brothers t-shirt was the top-selling Flyers merchandise item of 1984.

Original Flyer: The 2024 Flyers Alumni Game will mark a special accomplishment for Flyers great Joe Watson who at the age of 80 will become the only player who has suited up as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Alumni for seven consecutive decades. Watson cements himself in NHL and Flyers history as a two-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time NHL All-Star Game selection, Flyers Hall of Fame member and co-founder of the Flyers Alumni Association.

All proceeds from the 2024 Flyers Alumni Game will benefit Flyers Alumni Association and Flyers Charities giving efforts to support the Philadelphia community.

2010 Comeback Kids: The 2024 Flyers Alumni roster includes former captain Mike Richards, Kimmo Timonen, Scott Hartnell and Brian Boucher who were members of the 2009-10 Flyers team that came back from being down 3-0 in the series to beat the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Semifinal.

Behind Enemy Lines: When the Flyers Alumni take on the Bruins Alumni, the Flyers roster will feature Joe Watson, Mark Recchi and Mike Knuble who also played for the Boston Bruins during their careers.