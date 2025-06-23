Flyers Acquire Trevor Zegras From Anaheim

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired center Trevor Zegras in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling, 2025 45th overall pick, and the Flyers 2026 fourth round pick according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Zegras, 24 (3/20/2001), was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2019, ninth overall, and has gone on to play the last five seasons (2020-25) with the Ducks. The 6-foot, 185-pounds centerman has recorded 67 goals, 119 assists, and 186 points in 268 career-games. Zegras was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2022 and had back-to-back 60+ point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23. During the 2022-23 season, Zegras led the Ducks in points (65), goals (23), game-winning-goals (3), and overtime goals.

This past season Zegras, put up 12 goals and 32 points in 57 regular season games and he had the fifth best point per game average on the team at 0.56 and the ninth most points.

Prior to making the NHL full time, Zegras played part of the 2020-21 season with the San Diego Gulls where he registered 10 goals, and 21 points in 17 regular season games while adding another three playoff games and three points (1g-2a). After being drafted he spent the 2019-20 season at Boston University where he tallied more than a point per game with 36 total (11g-25a) in 33 games.

The Bedford, NY native has represented the United States on five occasions, most recently at the 2024 World Championships where he tallied one goal and one assist in eight games. Notably, Zegras also played in the back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021. In 2021 he helped the United States to win gold and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after registering seven goals and 18 points in seven games.

Heading into the 2025 NHL Draft the Flyers now own six picks in the first two rounds and 10 total: