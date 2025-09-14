Flyers Acquire Sixth Round Pick in 2026 From Columbus in Exchange for Ivan Fedotov

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired a sixth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Ivan Fedotov, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

With the addition of Columbus’ sixth round pick, the Flyers now own six picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. They own one pick in each of the first three rounds, two in the sixth, and one pick in the seventh round.

Fedotov, 28 (11/28/1996), was drafted by the Flyers in 2015 in the seventh round (188th overall). He joined the Flyers from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) at the end of the 2023-24 season. He went on to play a total of 29 games for the Flyers and owns a 6-14-5 record. His NHL career save percentage stands at .874 and his goals against average is 3.29. Last season, Fedotov played 26 games for the club and had a 6-13-4 record.