Flyers Acquire Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and Draft Picks From Calgary for Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have acquired forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, as well as a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and seventh round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere.

Kuzmenko, 28 (2/4/1996), has spent parts of three seasons in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks and Flames where he recorded 65 goals and 70 assists for 135 points in 190 regular season games. In his first season with the Canucks in 2022-23, he co-led the team in goals with 39, led the team in power-play goals (14), and ranked fourth on Vancouver with 74 points. This season, he has 15 points (4g-11a) in 37 games with the Flames.

A native of Yakutsk, Russia, Kuzmenko played parts of eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) before coming over to the NHL where he registered 85 goals and 200 points in 315 regular season games. Additionally, he appeared in 61 KHL playoff games scoring 18 goals and 29 points.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounds forward, Kuzmenko was traded by Vancouver to the Flames on Jan. 31, 2024, in a four-team trade, along with Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 1st round pick and a conditional 2024 4th round pick in exchange for Elias Lindholm.

Pelletier, 23 (3/7/2001), also joins the Flyers after spending parts of three seasons with the Flames. He has 11 points (4g-7a) in 23 games and a plus-minus of +10. Overall, he has 21 points (8g-13a) in 59 regular season games. He was drafted by the Flames in the first round (26th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

In addition to his time with the Flames, Pelletier spent four seasons with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat (2021-22) and Calgary Wranglers (2022-24) where he posted 130 points (51g-79a) in 139 games.