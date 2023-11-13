Farm Report: Avon and Tuomaala Hitting Their Stride

On a leaguewide basis, Barkey currently ranks fourth in total points across the OHL. He tops the circuit in shorthanded goals. Barkey's traditional plus-14 rating is tied for fifth in the league. Bonk's 15 points tie him for 10th the league for total scoring among defensemen.

CHL Notebook: Over in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Portland Winterhawks defenseman Carter Sotheran is another one of the Flyers' 2023 Entry Draft picks who is off to a strong start in his draft-plus-one season. Sotheran closed out October with a rough outing in a 7-4 road loss to the Calgary Hitmen, but he's strung together five solid games since then. For the season, the tall (6-foot-4) and mobile right-handed defenseman has posted nine points (3g, 6a) and a plus-8 rating in 15 games played. Portland leads the U.S. Division with 25 points. The Flyers selected Manitoba native Sotheran in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2023 Draft.... While Sotheran's Winterhawks are in first place in their division, goalie prospect Carson Bjarnason plays for the last-place team in the East Division, the Brandon Wheat Kings. This past week didn't go particularly well for the Wheaties or for Bjarnason. He helped Brandon come away with one point from a 4-3 overtime loss to Moose Jaw, but allowed two goals he might have wanted back, including an overtime winner from deep the deep center slot. On Saturday, though, the Wheaties captured a 7-5 win at home against Regina. For the season, Bjarnason has posted a 6-4-4 record, 3.23 goals against average and .904 save percentage. By comparison, fellow Brandon goalie Ethan Eskit is 2-4-0 with a 4.83 GAA and .848 save percentage.

Gauthier Keeps Filling the Net for BC

Boston College Eagles sophomore center Cutther Gauthier has continued to score at a torrid pace for his NCAA powerhouse team. Through the team's first 10 games played, Gauthier has compiled eight goals and 11 points.

Gauthier is not a bad passer but he's never met a shot opportunity he doesn't like or won't take. He's a threat to score from anywhere over the blueline and is deadly from the flank or the high slot with his heavy shot and deceptive hands. At 5-on-5, Gauthier typically centers the second line, behind the heralded freshman trio of center Will Smith and wingers Gabriel Perrault and Ryan Leonard. Periodically, Gauthier has played with Perrault or Leonard during power plays.

Boston College (7-2-1) is not coming off a great week. This past weekend, BC played back-to-back games with Maine. On Friday, the 13th-ranked Black Bears sent the top-ranked Eagles down to a 4-2 defeat for their second loss of the season. Gautier had one assist and five shots on goal but was minus-two on the night.

On Saturday, the teams played to a 2-2 tie. Leonard scored in the last five minutes of the third period to force OT. Gauthier did not record a point in the game but racked up eight shots on goal. Oddly enough, in Gauthier's two highest-volume shot games (10 shot on goal against Long Island University and this game), he ended up with rare zeroes in the points column.

NCAA roundup: The Denver Pioneers, who went into the weekend ranked second nationally in the NCAA, sustained a 6-5 overtime loss to 16th-ranked Arizona State on Saturday. Flyers prospect Massimo Rizzo (four shots on goal) was held off the scoresheet. However, he still ranks tied with linemate Jack Devine for second in the NCAA in points-per-game (1.80) so far this season. Only BU's Macklin Celebrini, the potential first overall pick of the 2024 Draft, has surpassed their pace. Through 10 games, Rizzo has five goals and 13 assists while Devine has 10 goals and eight helpers. Flyers defense prospect Ty Murchison, a 20-year-old junior, plays for Arizona State.... Sophomore power forward Devin Kaplan has posted eight points (2g, 8a) in 10 games to date this season for Boston University. Kaplan, who appeared in the World Junior Summer Showcase, is considered a candidate for a role-playing roster spot for Team USA at the 2023-24 World Junior Championships. Through eight games this season, Western Michigan left wing Alex Bump has posted three assists. The freshman is still looking for his first regular season NCAA goal....Northeastern defenseman Hunter McDonald has missed six games, including Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Providence, due to injury. He left the season opener and has not yet returned to the lineup... Notre Dame knocked off 18th-ranked Ohio State, 4-1, on Friday evening. Freshman center Cole Knuble, who has largely been used in a checking role so far, did not figure in the scoring. On Saturday, the Fighting Irish prevailed again, 3-0. Knuble enjoyed a two-point game, registering his first collegiate goal (an empty netter late in the third period) after assisting on a Patrick Moynihan buzzer beater with two-plus seconds remaining in the opening period. Moynihan went on to tally again in the second period.

Head-to-head: Michkov vs. Kolosov

Last Thursday and Friday (Nov. 9 and 10), two of the top prospects in the Flyers' farm system squared off head-to-head when right winger Matvei Michkov and HC Sochi played against Alexei Kolosov and Dinamo Minsk for back-to-back games in Minsk.

In the first game, Dinamo prevailed by a 2-1 score. Kolosov turned back 18 of 19 shots. The lone Sochi goal, notched at 12:41 of the second period, was scored by Michkov.