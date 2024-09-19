Camp Notebook: Day 1

The skating test groups went in the following order:
Group 1 (8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m): Notable participants included Sean Couturier, Tyson Foerster, Travis Konecny, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Egor Zamula.
Group 2 (9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.): Notables included Noah Cates, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko, rookie Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Jamie Drysdale, Erik Johnson, and Nick Seeler.
Group 3 (10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.): Notables included Bobby Brink, Nick Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Scott Laughton, Travis Sanheim, and Cam York.
"It's a physical test but, even more, a mental test," said veteran defenseman Johnson, who did a similar test his first three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche under Jared Bednar.
Goaltenders did not participate in the skating test. Instead, they tested on stationary bikes. Samuel Ersson and Sam Hillebrandt were in Group 1. The second group featured Ivan Fedotov and Carson Bjarnason. Cal Petersen and Eetu Makiniemi were in Group 3.
On Friday and Saturday, pucks will be on the ice for the first time in camp. There will be a series of three scrimmages per day, with one group scrimmaging twice. Group 1 has two scrimmages on Friday. Group 3 does double scrimmage duty on Saturday.
News and notes:
- Nearly all the players pushed through to complete their skating tests. That does not mean, however, that there weren't quite a few players who were feeling the effects of skating lap after lap (with the "Torts Rope" in the middle of the ice to provide a landmark to skate around and prevent anyone from taking shortcuts.
- Sean Couturier, who is coming off core muscle surgery in the off-season, said his procedure was much more minor than other players with different types of core injuries. As with Johnson, Couturier stressed the mental challenge of the skate does above the physical aspects.