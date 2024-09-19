Camp Notebook: Day 1

The rope has returned! Flyers players hit the ice at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees for the first day of NHL training camp. As he has done throughout his NHL coaching career, John Tortorella set aside the first day of camp for an ultra-grueling skating test (three sets of eight laps apiece).

"This is year three [as Flyers head coach]," Tortorella said, adding about the skating test that he doesn't care about players finishing times but the competitive drive to push through fatigue and discomfort.

"There are a lot of great athletes in this league. No one wants to be embarrassed," Tortorella added.