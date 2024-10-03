Applications are Open for Flyers Charities Rink Revive Initiative 

Today, Flyers Charities announced applications are now open for its inaugural Rink Revive program, a community and fan engagement initiative aimed at identifying and supporting local hockey communities in the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey regions.

The new program empowers local communities to share information and stories about their local hockey space and highlight the needs or challenges their rink or programs face. Through a strategic crowdsourcing campaign, Flyers Charities will identify local projects and provide funding and resources to grow the game.

“Providing accessible entry points to the game of hockey is a core value for the Flyers and Flyers Charities,” said Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “With such great success with revitalizing both ice and ball hockey rinks over the past couple of years, we wanted to create an official program where we could strategically continue to provide even more communities with the opportunity to have as many resources as possible to play the game. Whether it’s a need for a brand-new indoor or outdoor rink, some boards or even just some hockey balls, we want to hear from you and we want to help!”

Applications for the Rink Revive program are open now from October 2 through November 8. During the program's nomination period, hockey fans are encouraged to share their unique stories, highlighting their community’s connection to the game and local practice spaces. Whether it be financial assistance, equipment, rink repairs, programming or even coaching assistance, anyone can apply to receive support from Flyers Charities through the Rink Revive program.

“Growing up with a dad who played and who is still involved in hockey, I was extremely lucky to have access to the game of hockey from a young age,” said Flyers Captain Sean Couturier. “Hockey is a great sport to not only learn on the ice, but off the ice as well. What the Flyers and Flyers Charities are doing to provide spaces for kids to play and learn is awesome.”

Serving as inspiration for Rink Revive, this past August, Flyers Charities donated $200,000 in support of local pre-teens Natalie Van Druff and Lilly Walter’s effort to save their local ball hockey rink in New Hanover Township. The donation covered new flooring and boards, benches and penalty boxes and providing new hockey nets. In an effort to continue grow the game of hockey, Rink Revive aims to create safe spaces and provide equipment to continue to create accessible entry points to the game of hockey.

Since its relaunch in 2021, Flyers Charities has donated $700,000 towards growing the game of hockey by helping to revitalize local rinks throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region.