5 Things: Flyers vs Devils

The search for an offensive spark

The last four games have each taken off different complexions. From an offensive standpoint, the Flyers created a healthy volume of scoring chances against New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin but "got goalied" by a pair of brilliant performances by Sorokin in a 3-2 loss last Wednesday and a 1-0 (1-0) shootout win on Saturday.

Against the Rangers on Black Friday, the Flyers generated a moderate volume of high grade chances but New York generated superior and more frequent dangerous chances overall in a game the Flyers lost 3-1.

On Wednesday against Carolina, the Flyers trailed 2-1 heading into the third period before Carolina pulled away in the latter minutes of the third period. High-quality scoring chances were relatively few and far between for the Flyers. Most of the forwards were flat, as John Tortorella and several players described it.

In the game against Carolina, the Flyers "threw the forward lines in a blender" in the second and third periods and also shortened the bench on the blueline. They were in search of just about anything that would provide at least a temporary spark, but nothing much stood out.

Heading into Thursday's game against the Devils, the Flyers need to establish at least one or two lines that are clicking sufficiently to create more chances than the team generated against the Hurricanes.

There are multiple players that need to start contributing some more goals to the cause, regardless of what else is or isn't clicking in their games right now.

This includes Foerster (one non-shootout goal in 21 games play), Cam Atkinson (8 goals and 14 points on the season but goalless with two assists in the last seven games), Morgan Frost (two goals in 12 games played), Owen Tippett (after a hot streak, no goals and one assist in the last five games).

Prior to suffering a broken foot that will keep him until mid-to-late January, Noah Cates had just one goal and four points in 21 games. Scott Laughton has nine helpers but just one goal on the season. Laughton has not recorded a point in his last six games and notched his only goal back on Nov. 3 in Buffalo.

A couple of goals from the Flyers defense corps would be a big help in relieving some pressure from the forwards. The Flyers have a combined 11 goals so far this season from the blueline. Philly is tied for 10th leaguewide in that category (the Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes have also received 11 goals from their defensemen).

Konecny had been in a mini-slump production-wise prior to his tally against the Hurricanes. He had one point (1g, 0a) over his four previous games. Joel Farabee (eight goals, 15 points on the season) has been one of the Flyers' most consistent producers. He had three points in two games (2g-1a vs. CBJ and NYI) and was scoring at 5-on-5 fairly regularly. However, Farabee did not record a point in the last three games.

2. Avoid chasing the game

These numbers bear repeating yet again because they're so central to how the season to date has gone for Philadelphia. When the Flyers have scored first in a game, they have a record of 11-1-0. When trailing first, the Flyers are 0-9-1.

The leaguewide average this season among all games played is for the team that scores first to win 70 percent of the time. However, the Flyers are one of just two NHL clubs who have yet to win even a single game when trailing first.

The Devils by the way, have a respectable 7-8-1 record when trailing first in a game but have allowed the first goal too often. New Jersey has only scored first in four matches to date, going 3-1-0 in those games. New Jersey trailed by scores of 1-0 and 4-2 against the Islanders on Tuesday before rallying for three unanswered goals in the final stanza in a 5-4 comeback win at home.

3. Flyers power play vs. New Jersey penalty kill

Philadelphia's struggles on the man advantage have been discussed extensively all season. After scoring three power play goals in two games the previous weekend, the Flyers have gone a combined 0-for-10 over their last four games.

For the season, the Flyers are 7-for-71 (9.9 percent) on the power play, ranking 29th leaguewide in success rate on the man advantage. Philly has yielded one shorthanded goal.

The Flyers devoted a significant portion of Wednesday's practice at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to working on their power play, including at 5-on-3.

New Jersey enters Thursday's game playing a bit below league average on the penalty kill. Opponents are 17-for-70 on their power plays, as the Devils have successfully killed 75.7 percent to rank 23rd leaguewide. The Islanders' Bo Horvat tallied a power play goal against the Devils on Tuesday. The Devils have scored two shorthanded goals to date this season: one apiece by forwards Erik Haula and Curtis Lazar.

4. Flyers PK vs New Jersey power play

The Flyers' penalty kill has been a rather consistent team strength the first 22 games of the regular season and it continued its groove on Tuesday against the Hurricanes. The Flyers went 2-for-2, including a short 5-on-3 penalty kill at the start of the third period.

For the season, the Flyers rank 11th in the NHL at 84.1 percent success rate on the penalty kill. Opposing power plays are 11-for-69 thus far. The Flyers have tallied five shorthanded goals: two apiece by Konecny and defenseman Sean Walker as well as one by Ryan Poehling.

The Flyers PK will face a tough challenge against the Devils on Thursday. The New Jersey power play enters the game ranked No. 1 overall in the NHL at 36.8 percent success (25-for-68) The Devils have allowed one shorthanded goal to date.

5. Behind Enemy Lines: New Jersey Devils

The Devils have won back-to-back games heading into Thursday's tilt in Philadelphia. Previously, the club had dropped six of eight, all in regulation. The comeback win over the Islanders on Thursday could be a springboard for the Devils to return to something closer to last year's form. New Jersey brings a 5-4-0 road record into the game.

In Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders, Lazar's game-winning goal (4th goal of the season) with 23 seconds left in regulation completed the comeback for New Jersey after Jack Hughes (7th) and Nico Hischier (PPG, 4th) scored earlier in the final stanza. Michael McLeod (4th) notched a mid-first period goal while Dawson Mercer (5th) tallied early in the second to give the Devils a short-lived 2-1 lead.

Akira Schmid, who entered the game during the second period in relief of struggling starter Vitek Vanecek (four goals against on 18 shots), earned the win on Wednesday. Schmid saw just eight shots, stopping them all, in 26:55 of work.

For the season, Vanecek has made 14 starts and one relief appearance (8-5-0, 3.49 GAA, .879 save percentage). Schmid has made six starts to two relief outings (2-4-1, 3.02 GAA, .879 SV%).

Jack Hughes, who missed five games, leads the Devils in scoring with 26 points (7g, 19a). He's followed by Jesper Bratt (8g,17a), Tyler Toffoli (11g, 8a), defenseman Dougie Hamilton (5g, 11a), fellow blueliner Luke Hughes (2g, 11a), veteran forward Haula (6g, 6a) and Timo Meier (5g, 6a in 14 games).

The Devils are currently dealing with several injuries. Hamilton left Tuesday's game with an upper-body injury and did not return for the third period. Meier (lower body) remained unable to play against the Islanders, as were Tomas Nosek (upper body), Haula (lower body), and Nolan Foote (upper body).

The Devils will not hold a morning skate prior to Thursday's game. The Flyers will have a 10:30 a.m. morning skate in Voorhees.