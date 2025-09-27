5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers open the home portion of the 2025-26 preseason schedule as they take on Marco Sturm's Boston Bruins. Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be streamed on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Here are five storylines to watch on Saturday.

1. NHL forward regulars.

The Flyers game day roster features a host of their NHL regulars, especially among the forwards. Trevor Zegras will make his Flyers home preseason debut. Other familiar names: Team captain Sean Couturier, defending Bobby Clarke Trophy winner Travis Konecny, Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Garnet Hathaway, and newcomer Christian Dvorak.

2. Familiar duo tops the blueline.

Tocchet has said twice during training camp that Cam York could anchor his own defensive pairing at some point this season. He has played extensively with Travis Sanheim the last couple years on the top pair. At least for now, however, it looks like the home crowd will get to see the long-running duo work in tandem.

3. Ersson gets the start.

Samuel Ersson played the first period of Tuesday's game in Montreal on Tuesday. He'll now start to ramp up for the regular season. Rookie goalie Carson Bjarnason will also dress on Saturday.

4. Luchanko and Bump.

The two rookie hopefuls are getting long looks in training camp. Luchanko and Bump are set to dress in their third straight game. A strong outing on Saturday could be a boost for each of the two young players.

5. Abols competing for roster spot.

Rodrigo Abols has had a solid training camp so far. His play has been a bright spot even in games that otherwise did not go well. With Karsen Dorwart sidelined day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Abols has diligently stepped forward in the competition for a bottom six forward spot.