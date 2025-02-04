5 Things: Flyers @ Utah

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (23-25-6) are in Salt Lake City on Tuesday to take on Andre Tourigny's Utah Hockey Club (21-22-9). Game time at Delta Center is 9:00 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the second and final meeting of the season series between the teams. At Wells Fargo Center on December 8, the Flyers lost by a 4-2 score. Now-former Flyer Joel Farabee and left winger Owen Tippett scored in a losing cause. Michael Carcone, Juuso Välimäki, Logan Cooley (power play) and Kevin Stenlund (shorthanded) tallied for Utah.

Here are five things to watch in Tuesday's game.

1. Ending the goal drought

The Flyers set an unwanted team record in Sunday's 2-0 loss in Denver to the Colorado Avalanche. The team has been shut out in three consecutive games for the first time in regular season franchise history.

Philadelphia has gone 180 minutes and 15 seconds of play since their last goal (Scott Laughton empty netter at 19:45 of the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 27). The franchise record of 199 minutes and 43 seconds without scoring a goal was set over portions of four games from January 24, 2003 to January 30, 2003.

As long as the Flyers score a first period goal in Utah with the opening 19:43 of the frame, they will avoid the franchise's longest regular season stretch of consecutive goalless minutes.

As a matter of historical record, the 199:43 goalless drought started immediately after a Kim Johnsson power play goal at 18:50 of the second period in a 3-1 home loss to the New York Islanders on January 24, 2003. The Flyers were shut out in a 1-0 overtime road loss to the Boston Bruins (60:30) the next night.

On January 28, the Flyers sustained a 3-0 home shutout loss at the hand of the Tampa Bay Lighting. Finally, on January 30, the Flyers sustained a 5-1 road shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils. At 18:02 of the third period, Eric Choiunard finished off a Mark Recchi setup to break up a Martin Brodeur shutout bid and finally bring the goalless drought to an end.

2. Silver lining: goalie play

The Flyers goalie play has been overshadowed amid the team's offensive frustrations. However, it should not go without mention that Samuel Ersson turned in a very strong performance on Sunday in Colorado. Ersson stopped 30 of 32 shots, including several very difficult scoring opportunities. He had little chance of denying either Avalanche goal.

On Thursday, Ivan Fedotov turned in generally solid work in stopping 25 of 28 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders. A coverage lapse in the defensive zone, a bad line change that caused an odd-man rush and a 4-on-4 goal represented the Islanders three goals.

Heading into Tuesday's game in Salt Lake City, it's a must for the Flyers team defense and goaltending to do their part and keep Philly in the game while the club tries to scratch out one goal to end the drought and then whatever additional goal support proves necessary to come away with a win.

3. All hands on deck

The Flyers remain shorthanded in personnel. Owen Tippett (upper-body injury) remains day-to-day, while Ryan Poehling (IR, upper body) has also not yet been cleared to play. It remains to be seen if Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, who were acquired on Thursday night in a deal with Calgary, will be available to play in this game. Rugged veteran Nicolas Deslauriers has been cleared to return from IR but is yet to be activated off IR.

On defense, Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed injury in Sunday's game) is day-to-day but not expected to be available for Tuesday's game. Egor Zamula is on IR. The Flyers dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards at the start of the game in Colorado but were down to 6D/11F after Ristolainen had to leave the game in the second period.

Come game time, Jacob Gaucher is poised to play his second NHL game after making his debut on Sunday. Emil Andrae returned to the Flyers' lineup in Denver after being recalled from Lehigh Valley. Veteran blueliner Erik Johnson also dressed in Sunday's game.

4. Special teams

Last time the Philly played Utah HC, the Flyers had letdowns on both sides of special teams -- yielding one power play goal and one shorthanded tally -- in a game decided by two goals. The Flyers have been struggling since Thanksgiving on the penalty kill and most of the season (beyond the first eight games) on the power play.

Entering Tuesday's match, the Flyers rank 28th in the NHL on the power play at 15.5 percent success. The penalty kill has tumbled to 20th (77.4 percent). Utah ranks 14th on the power play (22.2 percent) and tied for 7th on the PK (82.2 percent).

5. Behind Enemy Lines: Clayon Keller

Keller leads Utah in overall scoring (56 points including a team-best 38 assists) and in power play scoring (22 points, five power play goals, 17 power play assists). The playmaking forward has registered 13 career points (5g, 8a) in 13 games against the Flyers.

A very good skater who is both quick and elusive, Keller makes up for his lack of size with skill, hockey sense and creativity. He is especially adept and drawing defenders toward him and then saucering or threading a pass to an open teammate. The Flyers must be vigilant in limiting his time and space to make plays.