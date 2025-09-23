5 Things: Flyers @ Canadiens

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers are in Quebec on Tuesday evening for preseason action against Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be streamed live on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

Here are five storylines to watch in the Flyers' second preseason match.

1, Big chance for Bump. Rookie winger Alex Bump has a golden opportunity in training camp to earn an opening-night roster spot with the Flyers. Both in Rookie Camp and thus far in NHL training camp, the Flyers have given Bump the chance to play with prominent linemates. It's up to the player to seize the moment. Nikita Grebenkin, who has had a generally solid camp so far, is perhaps Bump's strongest competition for a Flyers roster spot.

2. A look at Luchanko. Flyers 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko will dress for his first match since the Lehigh Valley Phantoms were eliminated from the 2025 Calder Cup playoffs. The Flyers don't expect immediate dominance from the 19-year-old center. Tocchet does expect Luchako to show his speed, two-way awareness and playmaking acumen.

3. Ersson between the pipes. Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson is coming off an inconsistent and injury-affected 2024-25 season. He finished strong, however, and has looked very sharp in training camp so far. Ersson figures to play all or part of Tuesday's tilt in Montreal. Aleksei Kolosov, who played the opening 40 minutes of Sunday's game in Elmont, is also on the trip.

4. Captain Coots. The two-time Selke Trophy finalist and two-time 30-goal scorer is healthy and eager to lead the team to a much-improved season in 2025-26.

5. Blueline workhorse Sanheim. Over the course of his 11 years in the Flyers' organization, defenseman Travis Sanheim has matured from a lanky and laconic teenager into a Flyers team leader. Tocchet has said he may split up the long-running defense pairing of Sanheim and Cam York during the preseason.