5 Things: Flyers @ Avalanche

Looking for their fourth straight win, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-10-2) are in Denver on Saturday night to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be televised, with Jim Jackson and Brian Boucher on the call, on NBCSP. The radio broadcast, with Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk on the call, is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the first of two meetings this season between the inter-conference clubs, and the lone game in Denver. The Flyers and Avalanche will rematch at Wells Fargo Center on January 20. Last season, the teams split their two-game season series with the home side winning.

On Dec. 5, 2022, the Flyers skated to a 5-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center in a game in which Avalanche superstar Nate MacKinnon had to depart in the first period due to an injury. Travis Sanheim, Tanner Laczynski, Tony DeAngelo (power play), Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny (empty net) scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 29 saves to earn the win.

On Dec. 13, 2022, the Avalanche downed the visiting Flyers, 3-2. Cam York tallied moments after a faceoff win to provide Philly with the lone goal of the first period. A second period shorthanded goal by Colorado's Artturi Lehkonen turned the tide. In the third period, the Avs forged ahead, 3-1. A goal by now-former Flyer James van Riiemsdyk cut the gap to one goal with 3:38 remaining but the late push fell short. Felix Sandström (22 saves) absorbed the loss in net for Philly.

The Flyers enter tonight's game coming off a workmanlike 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Konecny notched even strength and shorthanded goals to lead the way offensively, while Joel Farabee and York tallied once apiece. Hart was strong in goal, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a victorious effort.

Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game:

1. Puck management and transition offense

The Flyers can ill-afford to turn pucks over against the Avalanche, whether it is charged as a giveaway, credited to the opposition as a takeaway or does not show on the scoresheet.

Failed clears and unforced turnovers, especially in the defensive zone, neutral zone or up high in the attack zone can be fatal against Colorado. The Avs enter this game as the NHL's third-highest scoring team (3.50 goals per game on average). Superstar defenseman Cale Makar, in particular, is deadly at triggering transition plays.

Thursday's game in Arizona was not an especially fast-paced game, which was the primary reason why Tortorella was sparing in his praise for the Flyers' performance despite the 4-1 win. He wants his team to play a high-tempo, aggressive forechecking game and to play with an attacking mindset.

2. Veteran tone-setters

When playing against a Stanley Cup contender the likes of the Avalanche, it's important for the Flyers' most experienced players -- Sean Couturier, Konecny, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton up front, Travis Sanheim, Sean Walker, Rasmus Ristolainen, Marc Staal (if he plays) and Nick Seeler on the back end -- to set the tone for the team. Here, we'll focus on the forwards.

Couturier (six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, +8) brings a four-game point streak into Saturday's tilt. He also scored the lone goal of the shootout in last Saturday's win in Pittsburgh. Whether it's his defensive stick and positioning, smart plays in the offensive zone or simply his calm demeanor under pressure, it's hard to put into words what his return to the Flyers' lineup season has meant to the team.

The Flyers' leading scorer, Konecny (14 goals, 21 points), played like a man possessed in Thursday's game against Arizona. He had several recent breakaway opportunities -- including two in the first period on Monday at home against Pittsburgh -- and prime looks from the slot against New Jersey that did not end up in the net. His two-goal outburst against the Coyotes was not a surprise, nor was the saucer-pass set up to Couturier for the overtime winner against the Penguins.

Laughton went through a rough patch in November but battled through it and has been a vital contributor during the team's current four-game point streak(3-0-1). Laughton had the primary assist on rookie Tyson Foerster's game-tying power play in the final minute of regulation against New Jersey. He followed it up with a critical shorthanded goal, beating Evgeni Malkin to the puck in the process, in the first game against Pittsburgh.

Atkinson had a nice assist on Farabee's goal against Arizona but the Flyers are looking for more point-production from the 34-year-old vet. His season bottom line numbers are still OK (8g, 7a, 15 points). However, over the Flyers last 11 games, Atkinson has not scored a goal and has chipped in three assists while averaging 17:09 of ice time. A breakthrough night in Colorado would be of major help to the Flyers.

The Flyers do not need points per se from veteran forwards Garnet Hathaway or Nick Deslauriers but do need their line to generate more forechecking pressure than time spent in the defensive zone. It's a given that both will play a physical game when the opportunity to take the body presents itself.

3. Flyers power play vs. Avalanche PK

Over the last two games, the Flyers have only had one power play opportunity. In the game against Pittsburgh, the lone Philly power play was short-circuited by a turnover high in the offensive zone that forced York to take a penalty to nullify a counterattacking shorthanded chance for the Penguins. The Flyes did not have a single power play against Arizona, nor did they much by way of potentially drawing penalties on their opponent.

As such, it's hard to say whether the two power play goals (Morgan Frost and Foerster) the Flyers scored against the Devils or Foerster's PPG the next game in Pittsburgh was a harbinger that the Flyers have finally turned a corner on the power play.

The Flyers will enter Saturday's game ranked 27th in the NHL at 12.2 percent (10-for-82). The Avalanche take their share of penalties. They've already played shorthanded 94 times this season, making them the NHL's third most-penalized team in terms of opposing power play opportunities.

Philly has yielded just one shorthanded goal this season but will have to be careful in executing their entries and cross-seam pass attempts against Colorado. The Avs have scored five shorthanded goals to date: three for Logan O'Connor and one apiece for Miles Wood and veteran Andrew Cogliano.

The Avalanche PK checks in at 85.1 percent (ranked 7th in the NHL). Opponents are 14-for-94 on the power play.

4. Flyers PK vs. Avalanche power play

The Flyers' "power kill" has been one of the team's shining bright spots this season under veteran assistant coach Brad Shaw. Philly enters Saturday's game ranked 6th in the NHL on the penalty kill at 85.9 percent. Opposing power plays are 12-for-85 against the Flyers.

Philly's PK has been phenomenal over the last 11 games, going 35-for-37 (94.6 percent). In fact, in that span, the Flyers have actually scored more shorthanded goals (three) than they've allowed opposing power play goals (two). That's a testament to the coaching, the skaters on the PK and to goaltenders Hart and Samuel Ersson.

The Flyers have scored seven shorthanded goals to date this season: tops in the NHL. Konecny has tallied three shorthanded goals, defenseman Walker has notched two, and both Ryan Poehling and Laughton have chipped in one apiece.

Over their last 13 games, the Avalanche are 11-for-52 (21.2 percent efficiency). For the season, Colorado ranks 18th at 18.8 percent efficiency (19-for-101). On the downside, they've allowed five shorthanded goals: a potential area the Flyers can exploit.

In addition to taking a lot of penalties, the Avs also draw plenty on their opponents. Only the Detroit Red Wings have had more power play opportunities than the Avalanche.

5. Behind Enemy Lines: Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are in first place in the Central Division, one point ahead of the Dallas Stars. Colorado, as expected, has been a very good home ice team, going 9-3-0 to date at Ball Arena.

However, Colorado has been a little inconsistent in their play the last few weeks. The club is 5-3-2 over the last 10 games. The Avs enter this game coming off a 4-2 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

MacKinnon, the runner-up for NHL Player of the Month honors in November, paces the Avs with 36 points to date (10g, 26a). He brings a 10-game point streak into Saturday's tilt. His blazing speed, creativity and ability to make plays at a breakneck pace remain elite.

MacKinnon is followed atop the Colorado scoring leader board, unsurprisingly, by defenseman Makar (7g, 27a, +16) and dynamic winger Mikko Rantanen (12g, 19a). While the Avs have solid depth, there's no doubt that MacKinnon, Makar and Rantanen are the heaviest lifters on a club that won the Stanley Cup two seasons ago.

In goal, Alexandar Georgiev has been a workhorse: 22 starts, 14-7-1 record, .902 save percentage, one shutout. Backup Ivan Prosvetov has made four starts and two relief appearances (2-1-1 record, 2.45 GAA, .919 save percentage).