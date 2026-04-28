Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop 3-2 Verdict in Game 5

The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period but lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Game Five of their Eastern Conference playoff series. The Flyes hold a three games to two lead.

The Flyers had a territorial advantage in the first period and navigated the neutral zone well. However, they couldn't get some of their better looks on net. Nine got blocked and 13 missed the net.

For Pittsburgh, an Elmer Soderblom goal (1st) on their first shot of the game stood up for a 1-0 lead at intermission.

Early in the second period, Alex Bump (1st NHL playoff goal) answered back to a Connor Dewar goal (2nd) in a mere 12 seconds. Travis Saheim (2nd) later tied the game, but a bad-bounce goal credited to Kris Letang (2nd) restored a lead for the Penguins.

Dan Vladar turned away 18 of 21 shots. For Pittsburgh, Arturs Silovs made 18 saves on 20 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

As they have done all series, the Flyers started the game with the Sean Couturier line. Travis Sanheim sent a pass to Luke Glendenining. Parker Wotherspoon blocked the shot attempt.

Off a Pittsburgh turnover, Bump fired the game's first shot on goal. On the next shift, Denver Barkey gained entry with speed. Owen Tippett fired the rebound wide.

After the Flyers had the first three shots on goal, Pittsburgh scored. Anthony Mantha won a puck battle down low, Soderblom scored from the slot at 2:45. The Flyers got caught in a line change on the sequence. The assists went to Mantha and Wotherspoon.

Silovs made a save on a Bump deflection off an Emil Andrae point shot.

Samuel Girard tripped Barkey at 4:17 in the right circle. The Flyers went to the game's first power play. The Flyers got one late shot on goal after struggling to get the puck on net.

At 8:32, Mantha tested Vladar with Connor Dewar crashing the net.

Vladar made a save on a delayed penalty on Garnet Hathaway (tripping, roughing) at 14:27. Evgeni Malkin (roughing) took a minor penalty along with Konecny (roughing) and Mantha (roughing). The Penguins went to their first power play.

Philly killed off the penalty after Vladar made three saves. Late in the kill, Nick Seeler beat Crosby in a battle down low. Christian Dvorak fired a shorthanded shot on net from the left circle.

Jamie Drysdale outskated Malkin to start a rush up the ice. Philly made a strong push in the final minutes but were unable to put one in the net.

Shots: Flyers 9 - Penguins 11

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Penguins 9

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Penguins came out with a heavy push and the Flyers failed to clear their zone. At 3:17, the fourth line scored. On a rising shot, Dewar put the puck off Vladar's blocker and under the crossbar. The assists went to Crosby and Blake Lizotte.

The Flyers controlled the center ice faceoff .A mere 12 seconds later, Bump threaded an off-wind shot under Silovs' arm and into the net at 3:29. The goal was assisted by Ristolainen and Cates.