2024-25 Home Schedule by the Numbers

Individual game tickets for all Flyers 2024-25 regular season home games are on sale now. Here are some facts and figures about Philly's home schedule this coming season.

1: For NHL record-keeping purposes, the Utah Hockey Club will be treated as a brand-new franchise rather than a continuation of the relocated Arizona Coyotes franchise (and, before that, the original NHL version of the Winnipeg Jets). When the Flyers host Utah at Wells Fargo Center on Sun. Dec. 8, 2024, it will officially be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

2: For the second straight season, the Flyers will host the Vancouver Canucks in their regular season home opener (October 19, 2024). Last season, the Flyers skated to a 2-0 win over Rick Tocchet's club in the first home game of the 2023-24 campaign. First period goals by Egor Zamula and Sean Couturier (penalty shot) paced the Flyers offensively.

3. The NHL's regular season will be in a league-wide pause from Feb. 10 to 21, 2025, for the Four Nations Faceoff in Boston and Montreal. When play resumes, the Flyers will close out their February schedule with three high-profile games. First comes a home game against the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 22. That will be followed home a home-and-home set against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 25 (in Philadelphia) and February 27 in Pittsburgh.

4. Samuel Ersson, the projected Flyers primary starting goaltender in 2024-25, recorded four shutouts last season including a 33-save blanking of the Detroit Red Wings in a 1-0 home victory. Ersson will look to better that total in his first full season as an NHL starter. The Red Wings will make two trips to Philadelphia this coming season: Dec. 12 and January 21.

5. The Flyers have a five-game homestand prior to Thanksgiving. They will host the Buffalo Sabres (Nov. 16), Colorado Avalanche (Nov. 18), Carolina Hurricanes (Nov. 20), Chicao Blackhawks (Nov. 23) and Vegas Golden Knights (Nov. 25) in succession.

6. As the stretch drive winds down and NHL teams in the postseason hunt make their final pushes for Stanley Cup playoff spots, the Flyers play a total of six games in April 2025. Two are at home, four are on the road. The Flyers final regular season home is on April 15, 2025, against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7:00 p.m. ET). Two nights later, the Flyers visit Buffalo (7:00 p.m. ET) in the regular season finale.

7. The Flyers longest homestand of the 2024-25 regular season is a seven-gamer in March. The Flyers will host the Calgary Flames (March 4), Winnipeg Jets (March 6), Seattle Kraken (March 8), New Jersey Devils (March 9), Ottawa Senators (March 11), Tampa Bay Lightning (March 13) and Carolina Hurricanes (March 15).

8. All eyes will be on Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov when he plays his first two career games against countryman Alex Ovechkin -- wearing his famous No. 8 sweater -- in an early season home-and-home set between the Flyers and the Washington Capitals. The teams will face off at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 22 and at Capital One Arena in DC the next night.

9. The Flyers will play nine afternoon home games during the 2024-25 regular season. Eight of the nine games will be played on a Saturday or Sunday. The exception: The annual Black Friday matinee against the New York Rangers on Nov. 29 (1:00 p.m. ET).

Single game tickets are available now!