'Work Really Hard And Earn My Spot'

Sam Honzek is no stranger to the Flames prospects camp.

The 20-year-old winger, who was selected 16th overall by Calgary in 2023, is now in his third go-around here, this time with more muscle, more experience, and a clearer sense of what it takes to crack an NHL roster.

“It’s a little bit less stressful,” Honzek said as camp opened Thursday.

The Flames prospects hit the ice Sunday at 4 p.m. against the visiting Oilers in the Next Gen Showcase Game (CLICK FOR TICKETS). They won the first outing of the two-game set 6-5 in Edmonton Friday night.

After playing five games with the Flames last season before an injury sidelined him, Honzek spent the bulk of the 2024-25 campaign with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. He dressed for 52 games and notched 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists), using the opportunity to adjust to the pace and grind of pro hockey.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said. “Being a pro player and becoming a pro, I think for the last two years I’ve been through these training camps, I have to bring it all together and just be the best from the beginning.”

This offseason, he focused on building himself up, both physically and mentally.

“I worked really hard, gained some weight,” he said. “That was my priority.”

Honzek packed on 15 pounds over the summer, and now hopes to use that added strength to his advantage in board battles and puck protection.

“I have to be better, bring it on the wall, and get the pucks on the floor of the forecheck and use the extra muscles I gained during the summer to my advantage,” he explained.

Helping push him this offseason was fellow Slovak and current Flames winger Martin Pospisil, who has carved out a role as a physical presence with the big club.

“I don’t know if I can say this,” Honzek laughed, “but I think this summer I pushed him.

“I want to be better than him, and he wants to be better than me, so it’s a good competitiveness between us.”

Being one of the more experienced players in rookie camp, Honzek is starting to feel a shift in his role, stepping into more of a leadership presence for the younger prospects.

“This is my third time going through a rookie camp and the main camp. I can be a good leader and show the guys the way ... help them if they don’t know anything, or just be a good guy.”

And while he’s not barking orders, Honzek knows the moment will come to speak up.

“I think we’ll get to the point where I’ll probably say something to them,” he said. “But for now, just let them practice, and when the game time comes, then maybe a couple of quick words in the locker-room.”

Honzek’s motivation is clear: win a spot on the big club and prove he belongs.

His journey hasn’t been without bumps, but he’s determined to show he's ready for the next step.

“I gotta keep my head down, work really hard and earn my spot on the team,” he said. “It’s doable and I can do it again.”