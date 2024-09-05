Zboril Joins Devils Camp on PTO | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jakub Zboril to a Professional Tryout contract (PTO). Zboril will join New Jersey when all players report to training camp in September.

Zboril, 27, spent parts of the last seven seasons with the Boston Bruins organization from 2017-18 to 2023-24. The 6’1”, 200lbs. defenseman split time between Boston’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Providence and Columbus’s affiliate with the Cleveland Monsters. Zboril played 31 games with Providence and another 15 with Cleveland. He appeared in 14 postseason games with the Monsters, registering four points (1g-3a). The Brno, Czechia native has totaled 70 career points (11g-59a) in 228 AHL games.

Born on Feb. 21, 1997, Boston selected Zboril 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on November 16, 2018, at Dallas, and has played in 76 career games with Boston. On the international stage, Zboril represented Czechia at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) U18 World Junior Championship (WJC), in 2016 and 2017, and most recently the 2023 World Championship.