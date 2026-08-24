McDavid, Celebrini, Eichel among NHL Network's top 20 centers

20. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings captain had 67 points (34 goals, 33 assists) in 74 games last season, including 24 power-play points. He has at least 30 goals in each of his past five seasons, one of seven players to have done so (Kyle Connor, Leon Draisaitl, Jake Guentzel, Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander, Alex Ovechkin). Larkin has at least 13 power-play goals in each of his past four seasons and has won at least 52 percent of his face-offs in that time. He also had three points (two goals, one assist) in six games to help Team USA win the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

19. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Thompson has had back-to-back 40-goal seasons and has scored at least 40 in three of his past four. His 40 goals, 24 power-play points and 272 shots on goal in 81 games led Buffalo last season, and his 41 assists were second behind defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (55). Thompson helped the Sabres qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011 and led them in the postseason with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 15 games. He also had three goals and an assist in six games for the gold medal-winning Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

18. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars

For the third straight season, Johnston saw his goals, assists and points totals rise, and he had NHL career-bests of 45 goals, 41 assists and 86 points. He led the NHL with 27 power-play goals (also a Dallas/Minnesota North Stars record) and his 42 power-play points was tied for third. His 20:07 of ice time per game was also a career high and was third among Stars forwards behind Jason Robertson (20:15) and Mikko Rantanen (20:11). Johnston has scored 134 goals in the League and has yet to miss a game in his four seasons.

17. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Although limited to 63 games last season because of injury, Point had 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) to help the Lightning qualify for the playoffs for the ninth straight season. He had at least 40 goals and 82 points in each of the three previous seasons; during that span, he had 51 power-play goals and 28 game-winning goals. A two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2021), Point had 56 points (28 goals, 28 assists) in 46 playoff games and led the playoffs in each of those seasons with 14 goals apiece.

16. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has led the Blackhawks in points each of his first three seasons and has 203 points (75 goals, 128 assists) in 219 regular-season games including 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 75 games last season. Signed to a five-year, $75 million contract July 18, Bedard won the 2024 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL rookie of the year after he had 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games. He became the first player in Blackhawks history to get his 200th point at age 20 or younger against the San Jose Sharks on April 6, and the 13th player in NHL history to do so.